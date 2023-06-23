The sports category has moved to a new website.

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

Denis Mwangi

Close look at some of celebrities who had the privilege of attending some of the most expensive schools in the country.

A collage of Size 8, Nick Mutuma and Murugi Munyi
A collage of Size 8, Nick Mutuma and Murugi Munyi

Education is often hailed as the great equalizer, providing individuals with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities to pursue their dreams and achieve success.

In Kenya, there are several prestigious schools renowned for their academic excellence, holistic development, and prestigious alumni networks.

These schools not only offer top-notch education but also provide an environment that fosters personal growth, character development, and invaluable networking opportunities.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 80th anniversary of St Mary's School Nairobi. Tafari Firoz looks on as his friends bites the cake
President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 80th anniversary of St Mary's School Nairobi. Tafari Firoz looks on as his friends bites the cake
In this blog post, we will take a closer look at some of the Kenyan celebrities who had the privilege of attending some of the most expensive schools in the country.

These institutions have become synonymous with excellence, shaping the lives and careers of many influential personalities across various industries.

Attending an expensive school is not just about the financial investment; it represents an investment in one's future, providing access to quality education, world-class facilities, and a supportive environment that nurtures talent and potential.

The experiences and opportunities offered by these schools have played a significant role in shaping the trajectories of these celebrities, setting them on a path to success.

Hillcrest International School
Hillcrest International School
  1. Winnie Odinga - Rusinga School & Brook House High School
  2. Janet Mbugua - Brooke House High School
  3. Madtraxx - St Andrews Turi
  4. E-sir - Brook House
  5. Jeff Koinange - St Mary's School
  6. Murugi Munyi - Makini School, Brooke House & St Mary's School
  7. Lupita Nyong’o - St Mary's School
  8. Nick Mutuma - Braeside School 
  9. Waihiga Mwaura - St Mary's School & Rusinga School
  10. Michelle Morgan - Hillcrest International School
  11. Edith Kimani - Hillcrest International School
  12.  Ian Munene (Almasi) - Brook house
  13. Ann Kiguta - Rusinga High School 
  14. Size 8 - Hillcrest International School
