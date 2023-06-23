Education is often hailed as the great equalizer, providing individuals with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities to pursue their dreams and achieve success.
14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya
Close look at some of celebrities who had the privilege of attending some of the most expensive schools in the country.
In Kenya, there are several prestigious schools renowned for their academic excellence, holistic development, and prestigious alumni networks.
These schools not only offer top-notch education but also provide an environment that fosters personal growth, character development, and invaluable networking opportunities.
In this blog post, we will take a closer look at some of the Kenyan celebrities who had the privilege of attending some of the most expensive schools in the country.
These institutions have become synonymous with excellence, shaping the lives and careers of many influential personalities across various industries.
Attending an expensive school is not just about the financial investment; it represents an investment in one's future, providing access to quality education, world-class facilities, and a supportive environment that nurtures talent and potential.
The experiences and opportunities offered by these schools have played a significant role in shaping the trajectories of these celebrities, setting them on a path to success.
Kenyan celebrities who attended some of the most expensive schools in Kenya
- Winnie Odinga - Rusinga School & Brook House High School
- Janet Mbugua - Brooke House High School
- Madtraxx - St Andrews Turi
- E-sir - Brook House
- Jeff Koinange - St Mary's School
- Murugi Munyi - Makini School, Brooke House & St Mary's School
- Lupita Nyong’o - St Mary's School
- Nick Mutuma - Braeside School
- Waihiga Mwaura - St Mary's School & Rusinga School
- Michelle Morgan - Hillcrest International School
- Edith Kimani - Hillcrest International School
- Ian Munene (Almasi) - Brook house
- Ann Kiguta - Rusinga High School
- Size 8 - Hillcrest International School
