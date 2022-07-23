Former Machachari actor Almasi joins Hindu movement Hare Krishna

The former actor through his Instagram shared pictures of himself celebrating the achievement. The formal joining comes after over a year after Almasi was made a Hindu teacher

“Alright… I guess we did it,” read the brief caption by Almasi.

Friends and followers poured in their congratulatory messages for the milestone he has achieved.

Ian Nene joins the Hare Krushna movement Pulse Live Kenya

keliuniversalhonestcoach Congratulations!! I saw it live online ! ❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏

malvikag96 SO happy for you!!! Amazing!!

gogovinda Yaaaaaayyyyyyyy !!!!! Super huge great news !! 🙌❤️🔥👏

smitamrta.dasi Awww we God siblings. Congratulations on the most wonderful day ❤️

thelotuscoach Very happy for you my friend ❤️

varsapatel No way!!! Well done for taking the best spiritual path, may you always see Radha Shyam everywhere you go 🙌

ananta_reflects Oh this made my year!! So so happy

erineloise__ Your name is beautiful and so well suited 🥰

jagannatha_dasa Amazing news! Congratulations brother! May you continue to be blessed

Hare Krishna movement is a branch of Hinduism who chant 'Hare Krishna' –'Hare' refers to 'praise' or 'Hail' and 'Krishna' means God Krishna has 330 million demigods assisting him in his work. For instance, there is a God who controls the wind. Another one controls the sun Monks always serve Krishna. They chant praises to Krishna and they live within his laws.

Ian Nene with colleagues Pulse Live Kenya

The teachings of the Hare Krishna movement are derived from ancient Hindu scriptures, followers of the movement believe that Krishna is the Supreme Lord and that humans are eternal spiritual beings trapped in a cycle of reincarnation.