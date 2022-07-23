RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Former Machachari actor Almasi joins Hindu movement Hare Krishna

Amos Robi

The former actor is climbing the spiritual ladder by the day having been made a Hindu teacher in 2021

Former Machachari actor Ian Nene, better known by the name of the character he played Almasi, has joined the Hare Krishna movement.

The former actor through his Instagram shared pictures of himself celebrating the achievement. The formal joining comes after over a year after Almasi was made a Hindu teacher

“Alright… I guess we did it,” read the brief caption by Almasi.

Friends and followers poured in their congratulatory messages for the milestone he has achieved. Here are some of the messages:

READ: Ex-Machachari Actress Mama Stella on Battling Vitiligo & Life after show ended

Ian Nene joins the Hare Krushna movement
Ian Nene joins the Hare Krushna movement Ian Nene joins the Hare Krushna movement Pulse Live Kenya

dayal.gauranga Whoah!!!! Congrats brother!!!!

keliuniversalhonestcoach Congratulations!! I saw it live online ! ❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏

malvikag96 SO happy for you!!! Amazing!!

gogovinda Yaaaaaayyyyyyyy !!!!! Super huge great news !! 🙌❤️🔥👏

smitamrta.dasi Awww we God siblings. Congratulations on the most wonderful day ❤️

thelotuscoach Very happy for you my friend ❤️

varsapatel No way!!! Well done for taking the best spiritual path, may you always see Radha Shyam everywhere you go 🙌

ananta_reflects Oh this made my year!! So so happy

erineloise__ Your name is beautiful and so well suited 🥰

jagannatha_dasa Amazing news! Congratulations brother! May you continue to be blessed

Hare Krishna movement is a branch of Hinduism who chant 'Hare Krishna' –'Hare' refers to 'praise' or 'Hail' and 'Krishna' means God Krishna has 330 million demigods assisting him in his work. For instance, there is a God who controls the wind. Another one controls the sun Monks always serve Krishna. They chant praises to Krishna and they live within his laws.

READ: Machachari’s Almasi graduates [Photos]

The teachings of the Hare Krishna movement are derived from ancient Hindu scriptures, followers of the movement believe that Krishna is the Supreme Lord and that humans are eternal spiritual beings trapped in a cycle of reincarnation.

They are vegetarians, and they do not accept the use of alcohol and drugs. Sex is allowed only for procreation within marriage. Male followers shave their heads, leaving only a small tuft of hair as a sign of surrendering to their teacher.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

