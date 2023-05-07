Colonel Mustafa speaks after mjengo video, Sheila Mwanyigha addresses pregnancy after photos & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

This and more stories on this weeks #PulseUhondoMtaani.

Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

Rapper Colonel Mustafa has broken his silence following the alleged leak of a video showing him working on a construction site.

The video went viral on various social media platforms, including TikTok. While speaking to Mpasho, Colonel Mustafa confirmed that he is indeed the person in the video, but he claims to have no knowledge of how the video was taken or leaked.

He suggests that there may be some animosity towards him on the construction site and that someone may have leaked the video intentionally.

"There is something I was doing I can't talk a lot about it, but ni shughuli nimekuwa nikifanya for the past one year," Mustafa said.

Colonel Mustafa has also stated that he has not had any music performances or gigs since April 2022, which has made things financially difficult for him.

This is why he has resorted to taking on the tough construction job to sustain himself and avoid relying on others for support.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyans are expressing concern over the drastic change in the lifestyle of rapper Colonel Mustafa, who was spotted working at a construction site.

In a video that has surfaced online, the rapper can be seen carrying blocks, handing them over to masons, and mixing sand and water.

The video has elicited mixed reactions, with some Kenyans criticizing Mustafa for apparently going broke, despite having lived a lavish lifestyle in the past.

Njugush: Why Bi Mkurugenzi Judy Nyawira stopped being my full-time manager

Timothy Kimani, popularly known as Njugush, has explained the reason Judy Nyawira stepped down from being his full-time manager.

Speaking during an interview on Iko Nini podcast, Njugush said that Judy’s contribution to the growth of his career was invaluable, adding that she helped streamline a lot of business processes and helped retain more clients and boost revenue.

Njugush recalled that initially he was conducting business very casually and would get overwhelmed once in a while.

At the time, his wife Celestine Ndinda who acted as his manager had become a new mother.

Since Judy was a production manager, Njugush sought her help in getting a manager. In an interesting twist, she offered to quit her well-paying job which she had been doing for 8 years, to be his full-time manager.

“Judy told me she had gotten someone and asked for a meeting at Garden City the following day. When we got to the venue we asked what time the potential manager would be arriving. To our surprise, she said she was the perfect person for the role,” he recounted.

From left: Judy Nyawira, Njugush, Abel Mutua and Celestine Wakavinye. Pulse Live Kenya

Njugush was a bit hesitant to accept her proposal because he couldn’t afford her services at the time. However, she said that she would join his team regardless of the amount of money they would make together.

They began operating as a company and created structures that helped Njugush propel his career and grow in leaps and bounds to become one of the most sought-after creatives in Kenya.

Sheila Mwanyigha addresses pregnancy claims after viral photos

Sheila Mwanyigha, a seasoned media personality, has refuted claims that she is pregnant after recent photos of her with a bulging belly went viral.

The Instagram photos posted on Thursday showed Sheila posing for a photo with her stomach slightly bulging.

She received congratulatory messages from fans who believed she was expecting a baby.

"Forgive my eyes though", one fan identified as Sonie Wilson wrote.

In response, Mwanyigha cleared the air, stating that she is not yet pregnant but thanked her fans for sending positive vibes her way.

"Sonie Wilson, thank you for wanting good things for me! But not yet," Sheila replied.

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite Sheila's clarification, several congratulatory comments still appeared on her post. Some of the comments suggested that her fans were not convinced by her response.

Sheila took time to respond to some of these comments, such as the one which asked if something was popping.

"Is something popping?" Kida Malimba asked.

She clarified that what was popping was the sweet potato breakfast she had had, and that she was bloated.

"Yep! The sweet potato breakfast I had. And I think the word is bloated. Bloated is what’s poppin!" Sheila wrote.

Some comments were more straightforward, with users simply congratulating her. One user asked if their eyes were sick, to which Sheila responded that they might need glasses.

Another user asked if their eyes were sick, to which Sheila responded that they might need glasses. In essence, Sheila remained calm and collected, taking the rumors in stride and handling them

Sheila Mwanyigha, the former host of Tusker Project Fame, is currently not married, and therefore, there is no information available about her husband.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, in a previous interview on Churchill's Journey Edition, Mwanyigha shared that she has never felt a rush to get married. She cited the example of Kamala Harris, the current Vice President of the United States, who got married at the age of 50.

Reverend Victor Githu resurfaces in the U.S. after long hiatus

Reverend Victor Githu has reappeared online after being absent for some time following his unexpected breakthrough in the gospel scene.

Victor, who is known for preaching with authority, is currently in Minnesota after being invited by a group of Christians to spread the gospel.

Victor updated his Facebook page with his whereabouts, and Kenyans did not fail to react to how much he has grown, considering it had been a while since his preaching videos were seen.

In the first video, Victor sings and preaches for one minute, encouraging his followers to turn towards Christ even when facing difficulties in life.

Victor then uploaded another video with a group of Christians, and that is when people discovered that he was abroad, after he was introduced by one of the teenagers who is obviously a citizen of the USA.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Reverend was given an opportunity to preach and he touched on success, stating that success usually takes time, but God is the one who initiates good things, and that no one can say no when it's your time to shine.

Victor Githu has been criticized by Kenyans online on several occasions for his preaching style and English proficiency.

Suzzana Owiyo comes to the defence of Sanaipei Tande over her recent photos

Legendary singer Suzana Owiyo is among those that have come to the defence of singer and actress Sanaipei Tande after a section of netizens accused her of posting revealing photos on her social media platforms.

On the morning of May 2, Tande shared photos of herself in a short dress with the caption, "Vile inafaa!! Good morning."

However, a section of netizens was quick to criticise the media personality.

Others went on to say the former 'Kina' actress was trying to compete for attention with other young women who are not her agemates.

Pulse Live Kenya

In Sanaipei's defence, Suzzana Owiyo said the 'Najuta' singer was at liberty to dress however adding that no one was entitled to speak of other people's ages.

"Let Sanaipei Tande be. I don't see any problem with her dressing & to all ladies out there, no matter your age, be you, do you. Let no one tell you that you're ever past your prime," Owiyo said.

Professor Jay speaks for the first time after falling ill

Legendary Tanzanian rapper Joseph Haule, known by his stage name Professor Jay, has spoken for the first time over a year after falling ill.

The former member of parliament for Mikumi constituency was taken to the hospital critically ill in February 2022 and was in the Intensive Care Unit ICU for 127 days where he fought for his life.

In his first social media post after over 460 days, Jay shared a photo of himself in his current state as he also explained what he has been through over the period of public absence in a message of gratitude.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Bongo Flava star began by thanking God and also the government of Tanzania for aiding his treatment both in and out of Tanzania. The rapper revealed that his condition was so bad he could not explain it.

"Kwanza namshukuru sana MUNGU aliye hai kwa uponyaji na kunipa nafasi nyingine ya kuendelea kuwa hai, Hali yangu ilikuwa mbaya isioelezeka.

"Pili Kipekee namshukuru sana Mhe. Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania Mama yetu Dr. Samia Hassan Suluhu na serikali yake kwa kunigharamia matibabu yangu yote ya Muhimbili na nje ya nchi," Jay said.

The father of one went to thank his political party leader who he said also put effort in constantly visiting him as he recovered.

"Tatu namshukuru sana Mwenyekiti wa chama changu cha CHADEMA Kamanda Freeman Mbowe ,Wanachama na viongozi wote waandamizi wa chama kwa jitihada zao za kuhakikisha napata matibabu bora zaidi," he added.

Waihiga Mwaura poached from Citizen TV after 14 years

News anchor Waihiga Mwaura has bid farewell to Citizen TV after a 14-year stint at Royal Media Services.

Mwaura made the announcement, saying that time had come for him to pursue the next step in his career.

Mwaura, who has been a fixture on Citizen TV, has hosted several high-profile shows during his time there, and won several awards including the coveted Komla Dumor award, CNN African Journalist of the Year award, Sport Award, and the Mohammed Amin Africa award.

He has also been a regular contributor to the station's coverage of major news events, both locally and internationally.

"After 14 amazing years at Royal Media Services (Citizen TV), my time here has come to an end," he said.

A photo of Waihiga Mwaura, a journalist, TV presenter, and media personality Pulse Live Kenya

The news anchor also revealed that he will be joining BBC Africa.

Mwaura's move to the BBC is seen as a major coup for the international broadcaster, which has been expanding its African operations in recent years.

Focus on Africa is one of the BBC's flagship programs, providing comprehensive coverage of news and current affairs on the continent.

Mwaura's departure from Citizen TV is a loss for the station, which has seen a number of high-profile departures in recent months including Francis Gachuri.

However, the move is also a reflection of the changing media landscape in Kenya and the region, as broadcasters and journalists seek to broaden their horizons and explore new opportunities.

Mwaura's last episode of "Newsnight" on Citizen TV was on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 as he bids farewell to his colleagues and viewers.

Why Yvette Obura quietly ended relationship with Kamba bae Trevor Nzomo

Yvette Obura, the mother of Bahati’s child, recently opened up about why her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Trevor Nzomo, came to an end.

Speaking to Nairobi News on Tuesday, Yvette explained that the relationship ended because she received a lot of messages and allegations about Trevor after their relationship became public.

The mother of one clarified that she had not intended to make her relationship public, but it accidentally became public after she appeared with Trevor in a radio interview.

The unwanted attention she received from fans and online trolls broke up their relationship.

“I was embarrassed about this person. I have never announced any of my relationships on social media, and even this one, it came on social media by default. It was bad for my emotional state,” Yvette said.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to Yvette, part of what led to their break up were the social media DMs that she got.

“I’m not a celebrity, but the fact that my life is out there, whoever is associated with me, they also become public," she said.

Additionally, Yvette felt that Trevor was selfish and was getting carried away by the attention he was receiving from her.

After the split, Trevor revealed that Yvette chose to walk away and that he has recovered from the pain. He acknowledged that he had cried but was done with the pain.

"(Niliwachwa nikaachika. Munichekelee kabisa. Mimi nililia nikamaliza. ( I was dumped and i came to terms with it. You can make fun of my pain all you want, but I have cried and I am done)," Trevor wrote.

Yvette, on the other hand, has learned her lesson and has vowed never to publicize her relationships in the future. She does not want anyone she loves to feel attacked for no reason and wants to keep her private life private.

“In my next life, I will never publicize who I am dating. I will never want my loved one to feel attacked for no reason,” she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

She also urged people to be careful about the image they portray online, especially if they are associated with a public figure.

“If people know they are associated with me, they should also be careful about their image because a small mistake will automatically affect me,” she said.