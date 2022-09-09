RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I am the best cleaner in prison' - Changed Hushpuppi begs Judge for lighter sentence

Selorm Tali

Hushpuppi is set to be sentenced on September 21st 2022. Ahead of his sentencing, the Nigerian socialite has appealed to the United States Judge, Otis Wright, to temper justice with mercy.

Hushpuppi
Hushpuppi

Hushpuppi who has been arrested for scamming his American victims is pleading with the U.S Court to hand him a lighter jail term, saying that he has become a changed person after scoring high in cleaning activities whilst in custody.

Recommended articles

In Hushpuppi’s court records, his memorandum countering the sentencing recommendations of prosecutors shows he performed well and related well with other inmates.

Ray Hushpuppi told his 2.5 million Instagram followers that he’s in real estate
Ray Hushpuppi told his 2.5 million Instagram followers that he’s in real estate Pulse Live Kenya

According to gazettengr.com, "his report card for the Central Valley workshop for prisoners showed the Internet fraudster put up “very good” in attitude, quality of work, dependability and productivity between July 2021 when he enrolled and November 2021 when he completed work".

In the memorandum submitted on September 5, Hushpuppi's lawyer, Louis Shapiro, added that his client “is currently working within his prison cleaning windows and showers—for which he has received great personal evaluations".

The prosecution and defence have been arguing over the appropriate sentencing for Hushpuppi whose real name is Ramon Olorunwa Abbas.

Ramon Abbas who goes by the name Ray Hushpuppi. PHOTO | DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
Ramon Abbas who goes by the name Ray Hushpuppi. PHOTO | DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE Pulse Live Kenya

While the prosecution led by assistant U.S. attorney Khaldoun Shobaki prays the court to jail Hushpuppi for 11 years and $2.2 million in restitution and fines, Mr Shapiro argued that his client had become a changed person in prison and should be handed a lighter sentence of about two years in prison.

Mr Shapiro also said Hushpuppi has three minor children in London, U.S. and Dubai to care for, as well as his ailing parents in Nigeria. The Judge, Mr Wright, is scheduled to hear the sentencing arguments of the prosecution and defence on September 21 before delivering his judgement in the matter.

Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai in June 2020 and transferred to a prison in the U.S where he is facing trial.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Trevor Ombija marks 35th birthday with special acknowledgement

Trevor Ombija marks 35th birthday with special acknowledgement

Octopizzo releases Vol.2 of his Live Band Experience album

Octopizzo releases Vol.2 of his Live Band Experience album

Nigerian Music and Queen Elizabeth II

Nigerian Music and Queen Elizabeth II

7 films & series that portray Queen Elizabeth II

7 films & series that portray Queen Elizabeth II

Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa reveals what it takes to marry her daughter

Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa reveals what it takes to marry her daughter

Mike Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi hints at undergoing surgery for weight loss

Mike Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi hints at undergoing surgery for weight loss

'I am the best cleaner in prison' - Changed Hushpuppi begs Judge for lighter sentence

'I am the best cleaner in prison' - Changed Hushpuppi begs Judge for lighter sentence

I may be old but Shakib won’t let go - Zari

I may be old but Shakib won’t let go - Zari

Sonie shaves signature dreadlocks [Video]

Sonie shaves signature dreadlocks [Video]

Trending

Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan [Instagram/DunsinOyekan]

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

Azziad Nasenya

Azziad answers troll who said her video was not worth his attention [Screenshot]

American rapper Kanye West [Instagram/KanyeWestTheGoat]

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

Crazy Kennar, Kwambox selected among 10 African content creators on Meta's Creators of Tomorrow initiative

Kwambox, Crazy Kennar among 10 African creators selected by Facebook for 1-year deal