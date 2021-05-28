PulseUhondoMtaani: I love women but will never marry- Maina, Makena on her relationship with Michelle Ntalami & other stories

So, let’s get to the business of the day:

Makena Njeri on relationship with Michelle Ntalami & being trolled for 3 months

Michelle Ntalami and Makena Njeri Pulse Live Kenya

Bold Network Africa CEO and Founder, Makena Njeri opened up on her relationship with Michelle Ntalami, explaining how instrumental she has been in her life.

In a well written post, Makena narrated that, Ms Ntalami has always been by her side no matter what; remembering the time she was trolled for 3 months for living her truth.

“Off course this period can not come to an end before I thank the one and only Michelle 💎@michelle.ntalami

Meehhnnn we have been through it all and just like I said I can never say the whole story on one post but slowly over time. I remember when I was trolled every morning for 3 months for living my truth and I was so scared of what the universe will say or do you were always there to remind me of who I am,” said Makena in part.

The former Tahidi High actress went on to reveal that their relationship and friendship has been questioned so many times.

“Our relationship and friendship was questioned so many times and you were dragged on the mud together with me so many times but not once did you fail to stand by me. Thank you for being a true friend through it all and when the idea of starting a company that will help other people like me to live their truth Boldly you were there through the discussions and when the time was right you held me down and who would have ever asked for a better person to come up with such a beautiful work of art a creative logo skillfully curated by you and a world class website that many have praised since we launched,” shared Ms Makena.

She added; “For sure everyone needs a solid friend like Michelle and today I raise you one 🥂. I celebrate you for who you have been to me and the footprints you have left with your beautiful heart towards people in the queer community. I thank you and @boldnetworkafrica will forever speak about you and remind generations of the person you are.

Where you are today I salute you Michelle keep living your truth fiercely and I will always have your back."

On May 13, 2021, Makena came out as a member of the LGBTIQ+ community

I love Women but I will never get Married - Maina Kageni

Maina Kageni Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated Media Personality Maina Kageni has once again affirmed that he has no plans to join the marriage institution.

Speaking to Jalang’o, Maina said that he doesn’t like the commitment that tags along the marriage institution, as men are always trying to impress their partners, something he doesn’t subscribe to. Adding that, marriage is not for everyone.

“Sometimes marriage is not for everyone but never say never and I believe that, you know why? Sir Charles Njonjo got married at 54 or 59 na ako 100 sai ..wewe oa tutakuzika 63.

Wewe ndo utajimaliza, coz what married people do is to try and keep u and impress. You try and do crazy, out of this world things that you think she will remember forever, that’s how you kill yourself”

First of all, your woman will always have more money than you, because she didn’t spend, she saves it. So don’t think buying her a Mercedes Benz in impressing her” said Maina in part.

He further explained that he likes his freedom and will not stand asking for permission from his wife whenever he wants to do something.

“Mimi ni mtu wa freedom.. sai Tuseme Corona imeisha na naamka nasema I want to be in US in two weeks. Na ninaenda, do you think you can do that when you are married? You have to ask your wife and that’s what I have got a problem doing” added Maina.

The Classic 105 Presenter added that he loves women and he will always be their defender and voice.

Kambua makes social media comeback 3 months after losing Baby

Kambua Pulse Live Kenya

Citizen TV presenter and singer Kambua made a comeback on social media with a thankful heart to everyone who helped or prayed for her and family after the untimely demise of their son.

Kambua took a social media break on February 15, following the sudden demise of their new born baby named Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu.

On May 28, 2021, she made a comeback saying love had lifted her from a place of deep pain and despair.

“Love lifts. Love has truly lifted me, from a place of deep pain & despair. The love of God, my keeper... The love of each and everyone of you who cried with me, held me, prayed for me and my family.

I can never thank you enough for walking this journey with us, with all it's briars and thorns. Every single call, text, gift, visit, prayer, has all worked together to steadily lift and set me on a path to healing. I thank you! I love you all SO much🤎” reads Kambua’s post in part.

She went on to state that she was blessed with two adorable boys; one who's giving her the best cuddles, and another in heaven.

"I am so blessed to be a mother of two adorable boys; one who's here giving me the best cuddles, and another in heaven, who I'll one-day hold again. Jesus and I are going to have to co-parent on this one. As for my broken heart, I know that someday I will meet Jesus, and it will be made whole.

.

In all things I am a conqueror, because I have a Shepherd who leads me in paths of righteousness and valleys all the same. A comforter who's comfortable with pain, who knows the way that I take. When he has tested me I shall come forth as gold. I now know without a doubt that God's light is brightest in the dark...Also, I've been working on something, and I'm ready to share it with you 🙏🏾” said Kambua.

Kambua also mentioned that she will be dropping a song called Shukrani, inspired by her sorrows.

Kambua and her husband Jackson Mathu lost their son in February 2021. The late Malachi was Kambua’s second born son.

Diamond to battle with Wizkid & Burna Boy in 2021 BET Awards

Aya Nakamura (France), Diamond Platnumz, Wizkid and Burna Boy Pulse Live Kenya

The list of Nominees for the 2021 BET Awards is out and singer Diamond Platnumz is the only star flying high the East African flag at the Prestigious Awards.

Chibu Dangote will be battling out with Wizkid, Burna Boy and seven other contestants for the Best International Act at the 2021 BET Awards.

Others who have been named in the Best International Act category include; Aya Nakamura (France), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Diamond Platnumz, (Tanzania) Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Wizkid (Nigeria), Young T & Bugsey (UK) and Youssoupha (France).

An excited Diamond and a good number of Tanzanians received well the news about Platumz’s nominations.

In 2017, Rayvanny became the first artiste from Tanzania to win a BET Award, after being crowned “THE BET Viewers Choice Best New International Act”.

This made him the second artiste to win a BET Award in East Africa, after Eddy Kenzo who won the International Viewers Award in 2015.

On the 2021 list rapper Megan Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are on top with seven nominations each. Cardi B and Drake had the second-most nominations with five each.

Voting for the BET Awards 2021 Viewer’s Choice Award begins on June 7.

The awards honor Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports in 21 categories. The BET Awards 2021 will air live on Sunday, June 27 on BET. The show was a virtual event last year during the pandemic.

I’m 21 with 30 years’ Experience- Esther Musila as she turns 51 (Photos)

Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

Guardian Angel’s wife Esther Musila is turning 51 today and she out here reminding people that she is only 21 with 30 years’ experience.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Mulisa marked her Birthday with a prayer, thanking God for giving her strength to hold on in tough times.

“God is saying to me today. 'You held on during the toughest of times. I gave you strength to ensure that at times you did not even know it was Me. When things changed for you many left you and wrote you off. But only did you endure the storm.. you grew in the storm. You are different. I did not create you to fit in... I created you to stand out. Now I am about to bless your faithfulness. I am about to take you to levels you never even thought were possible '

As I celebrate another year, I want to thank God for this life that we always take for granted. Alot has happened in the last year but God was faithful all the way. For all the experiences, I came out 💪” reads Musila’s post in part.

Thank You

She went on to express gratitude towards her three children for their overwhelming love and support.

“To my children, the 3G's thank you for your love and support.

To you my TRUE family and friends, I thank you for your genuine love.

May the Almighty continue to guide and protect me All the days of My LIFE

HAPPY 51ST BIRTHDAY TO ME 💞” shared Esther Musila.

June Ruto weds in exquisite invite only ceremony [Photos &Videos]

Pulse Live Kenya

On Thursday, Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter June Ruto walked down aisle with her fiancé Alexander Ezenagu.

The invite only exquisite wedding went down in Karen, Nairobi, where dignitaries and relatives tuned up to witness the two join the marriage institution.

The bride wore an off white column and sheath wedding dress, while DP Ruto rocked a black suit with a white shirt and black bowtie and his wife Rachel donned a pink dress.

The aisle was made of mirrored material which combines with the outdoor sunshine to create a classy aesthetic spectacle.

Running along the mirrored aisle is an array of roses the color of blush mixed with white ones which form a rectangular arch at the spot where the two love birds will be exchanging their vows.

White roses are generally associated with marriage and spirituality and are symbolic of "a heart unacquainted with love while pink roses represent grace and elegance.

According to flower experts, pink roses are often given as a token of admiration and appreciation.

Some of the guests were dressed in pink outfits which suggests that they may have been tipped on the event’s theme and decor. Smooth Jazz music can be heard playing in the background setting the aura of sweet, sophisticated romance.

Aljazeera's Catherine Soi’s heartfelt tribute to hubby Robert Soi

Robert Soi and his wife Catherine Soi Pulse Live Kenya

Aljazeera Journalist Catherine Wambua Soi penned down a heartfelt tribute to her husband and former KTN sports presenter Robert Soi who passed away on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Ms Wambua confessed that her heart is broken ‘into a million pieces’ following the untimely demise of her lover.

“My heart is broken into a million pieces. He was always our Roberto. Will forever be my Robs. My person has gone and I thank God he went knowing I've always had his back no matter what

Rest with the angels baby, say hi to our dads. I'll see you there @R_SOI” reads Catherine Soi’s tribute to hubby.

Soi's Death

The former KTN Journalist Robert Soi, passed away on Wednesday at the Nairobi Hospital after spending one week in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to a family source who spoke to reporters, Mr Soi had been scheduled for a surgery at the time of his death, it remains unclear whether the surgery was conducted.

Soi is a veteran Sports anchor who built his career at KTN in the early 2000s before moving to China Global Television Network (CGTN).

Messages of condolences streamed in for Catherine and their children from fellow media personalities as the news of Mr Soi's death spread.

Akothee strikes back after being mocked by Tanzanians

Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Self- Proclaimed President of Single mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee has fired a tough warning at Tanzanians mocking her for being featured on the purported list of Richest Musicians in Africa.

In a post, the singer said they should not envy or castigate her because she did not curate the list.

Her statement come as response to Wasafi FM Presenter and singer Baba Levo, who argued that she can’t be richer than his boss Diamond Platnumz.

"Eeee hii kitu ya Forbes imekuwa Kesi Bongo 🤔🤔🤔.

Kisa Akothee , kwani Mimi tu ndio msanii alikuwa Kwenye hiyo list 🤣🤣🤣, Kwani mumesikia niko na shares Forbes 🙈 hata hamnaa Aibu jamani ,si watu wajiheshimu kidogo.Akothee mwanamke anawatishia hivi, haya basi Mimi sina kitu sina hata matako tuu.

Yaishe Yaishe ,Yaishe .wacheni kutembea Kwenye vyombo vya jabari na jina la LE PREZIDA

THE PRESIDENT OF SINGLE MOTHERS. Wakenya wamenichoka , hivi bongo nikija itakuwaje 🤔🤔🤔🤔

All TANZANIA ARTISTS AND THE NATION IS RICH. NAMBARI MTAJIPATIA HUKO.MIMI SIJUI MIFUKO ZENYU MNIACHE” said Akothee.

Just the other day, WCB-Wasafi CEO Diamond Platnumz lectured Forbes Magazine, over their alleged 2021 list of richest Musicians in Africa.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Chibu Dangote said that next time Forbes should try and Google him to ascertain his net worth before putting him on what he termed as “Stupid List”.

“FORBES: next time google me to know what am really worth of, before putting me on your Stupid Richest African Musicians List!!!” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

Comedian Crazy Kennar launches his own Restaurant (Photos)

Photos from the launch of Comedian Crazy Kenner's Restaurant Pulse Live Kenya

Comedian Crazy Kennar of the famous Tales of Crazy Kennar launched his own Restaurant called Instant Delicacies.

The new Restaurant that was officially launched on May 25th, 2021 is located at the Juja Square.

Its launch was graced by a few close friends and celebrities and among them; Actress Jackie Vike aka Awinja, Alinur Mohanmed, Alex Mathenge, Kibunja, Cartoon Comedian, Flaqo Raz and the whole crew of “Tales of Crazy Kenner”.

A happy Kennar took to social media to announce that his Restaurant was now open to the public, thanking all who showed up for the launch.

Now Open

“And that is how @instant_delicacies OFFICIAL launch went down you're all welcomed. Wacha sasa nirudi niwachekeshe kidogo😂😂😂”

“Asanteni kwa wote waliokuja together with my collegues @jackyvike @cartoon.comedian @flaqo411 @alexmathenge_ The Launch was a success @instant_delicacies” shared Kenner.

Aspiring politician Alinur Mohamed who was part of the launch also took to social media to congratulate Kenner for the bold step towards investment.

Tears of Joy- Guardian Angel Proposes to lover Esther Musila (Video)

Tears of Joy- Guardian Angel Proposes to his lover Esther Musila (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

Gospel singer Guardian Angel has proposed to his lover Esther Musila and it’s a big Yes.

The singer proposed to Ms Musila during her surprise Birthday Party and she could not hold back her tears.

In videos shared on Instagram, Angel could be seen ushering his darling to a table fully prepared to for her Birthday surprise. Minutes later, while she is cutting the cake, Angel went down on his knee to pop the big question “Will You Marry Me” and he received a big “Yes”.

A happy Esther took to social media to share the news of her engagement “OH MY GOD - I said YES again🙏

On the other hand, an excited Guardian put up a video capturing his pleasant surprise that ended with a proposal.

“To God be the glory.❣❣❣ YES !! THANK YOU MY LOVE

she left home knowing we were going to sign a deal, it turned into a birthday surprise then turned into the most special day of my life. #THANKSFORCOMING” shared Guardian Angel.

I'm done having babies - Jemutai addresses Prof. Hamo's apology

Jemutai with her Kids Pulse Live Kenya

Stella Bunei Koitie popularly known as Jemutai the comedian has finally broken silence on Professor Hamo’s apology after their controversial public feud.

She was responding to a question and answer session on Instagram where one of her followers asked whether she had forgiven the former Hot 96 presenter, to which she responded "Yes"

Jemutai also stated that she doesn't plan on having any more children in the future. “I am done having babies,” she insisted.

The mother of two who will be turning 30 on May 29 said that she is also thinking about getting back to the comedy industry.

She now lives in Kitengela with her children from where she shoots content for her YouTube channel which currently has 7,000 subscribers.

Hamo’s Apology

On May 18, Hamo issued a public apology over the drama and embarrassment the scandal had caused to his wife Zippy, children and former colleagues at Hot 96 FM.

“Life has a way of forcefully instilling wisdom into someone. A lot happened, so much was said, both positive and negative in the same breath. If an apology is to be made then it should be soul searched, true, and from deep down.

"Apologies are made when someone realizes and owns up to their mistakes.

"I had to go back to my family and make good with them otherwise all this would have been a facade. We are patching up things, not there yet but headed there by His grace” wrote Hamo in Part.

“A big thank you to Jemutai for agreeing for us to sit-down and have a peaceful discussion on how we are going to raise our kids. A special thank you to Zippy you still accommodated me despite my shortcomings,” he added.

Hamo’s apology was preceded by the release of DNA results that confirmed he was the father of Jemutai’s children.

Embarambamba responds after videos of him dancing at a night club went viral

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan Gospel musician Chris Embarambamba on Tuesday morning released a statement following two viral videos of him dancing suggestively at a night club. While noting that the videos had been received with a lot of condemnation from his fans, Embarambamba stated that his aim had been misinterpreted.

"Kuna video mbili zinazunguka kwenye mtandao. Moja ni ile mnasema nimepata chali, mmefanya familia yangu inalia. Lakini naomba pole kwa yule anaposti kitu ambayo hajui akitafuta views.

"(There are two videos of me that have gone viral, one of which now paints the picture that I may have found a male suitor. I'd like to apologize because those posting these videos are just looking for views)," the Kisii musician told his fans.

He went on to elaborate that the video was captured while he was enjoying himself at a club along Thika Road.

Embarambamba further defended himself saying that the videos were a practical illustration of what he sang about in the song that propelled him to fame

"Kenyans have judged and insulted me. My fans are angry and some have even questioned my faith and called me a devil. But before you comment on the videos, fellow Kenyans, I urge you to consider the message in the song," the popular musician stated.

Singer Betty Bayo introduces her new man to the world (Photos)

Singer Betty Bayo introduces her new man to the world (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Vocal singer Betty Bayo has finally introduced her new man to the world, years after breakup with baby daddy Pastor Victor Kanyari.

On Wednesday, Ms Bayo took to her social media pages, to share photos rocking matching outfits with her new man with a hashtag that says she is in love.

She also accompanied her photos with a caption that says: “Respect a man who can heal a heart he didn't break and raise a child he didn't make.😘😘😘 .something cooking.

Only Jesus can do this #mamayaoinlove”.

However, all the photos were taken strategically to hide the man’s face and those that were not, Bayo ensured they are covered with emoji’s before sharing online.