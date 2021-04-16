PulseUhondoMtaani: KTN’s Sharon Momanyi Unveils son's face for the first time, I used Sh124 on my mother & Brother’s treatment -Oliech & other stories

So, let’s get to the business of the day;

KTN’s Sharon Momanyi Unveils son face for the first time

Award-Winning Journalist cum KTN News Anchor Sharon Momanyi has unveiled her son’s face for the first time, barely six months after he was born.

In post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Momanyi shared photos of her son accompanied with a beautiful message.

“Oh my dashing son, KK. You are so full of character and have brought us sooooooo much joy!!! You are blessed of the Lord, son. No harm nor evil will befall you, as they’ve been cancelled by Calvary love. May you bring joy and blessings to those around you, and may God use you to bring more light to this world!!

We love you so much ❤️❤️ #6monthsloading” wrote Ms Momanyi.

KTN’s Sharon Momanyi Unveils son face for the first time Pulse Live Kenya

The Media Personality gave Birth towards the end of last year. She later shared a picture of her adorable son (face covered with Emoji) on December 3rd 2020.

She went public with her pregnancy as she graced the KTN News screens in August 2020, for the KTN Prime Time news.

“Oh Look! It’s my adorable, little co-anchor 🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️ #BestGiftEver#Ohbaby,” said Sharon Momanyi.

Before the announcement, Ms Momanyi had kept her pregnancy a secret, with minimal updates on Instagram.

My exposé on Félicien Kabuga Cost my wife her Job - John Allan Namu Narrates

African Uncensored Founder John Allan Namu narrated how his exposé on suspected Rwanda genocide supporter, Félicien Kabuga rendered his wife Sheena Makena jobless.

Appearing on NTV’s Singleton Stories, Namu said that back in 2012 his wife was forced to take a three Months leave (two unpaid), after threat against him and his family became rampant over the Félicien Kabuga’s exposé, which turned out to be 'false'.

Namu narrates that he got leads that the suspected Rwanda genocide supporter, Kabuga was staying in Kenya and that’s when he sought to find his whereabouts through an investigative piece that was named “The Footsteps of Felicien Kabuga”.

Allan Namu's Narrates

"We go out and started following his trail picking clues. I go back and share my evidence with my boss. It goes through the editorial committee. The story is watched at least 7 times and changes here, going through line by line. Then I start to receive threats, some of my sources have been threatened. This had also happened early theta there were some discomforts"

"For two months while I was doing a story here, my wife and my two children were in the safe house with me. I had to pull them out of kindergarten, it wasn’t a big deal but my wife had to leave work to take care of them. which was a big deal."

"She went on leave for the first month, then unpaid leave for the second month. The threats piled up kidogo and Just as we were releasing the story, we took off to another country and this is going into month. While we were in hiding, she loses her job”

Comedian Anne Kansiime & Boyfriend Expecting their first Child Together

Comedian Anne Kansiime and Boyfriend Expecting the first Baby Together (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated Comedian Anne Kansiime and her boyfriend Skylanta are expecting their first child Together.

The Ugandan Comedian shared the good news via her Instagram, stating she is excited that her family will be expanding soon.

We are Pregnant

“I have been looking for the perfect way to break it to you my dearest Ninjas that soon my Kantu @skylantagram and I shall have a little Ninja added on to our family and I thooooought and thought, what better way!!? 🤔

So, this coming Friday the 16th of April, I will be performing for you live from my baking grounds featuring @thepulseug and pouring out my heart to you live on YOUTUBE

I have really missed you Ninjas. And there is so much to tell you, my head spins from not knowing where to start” announced Anne Kansiime.

Kansiime's announcement attracted lots of positive vibrations from her fans and followers who were quick to shower her with congratulatory messages.

Kansiime hooked up with Skylanta in December 2018, 11 months after her marriage to Gerald Ojok crumbled. She was married to Ojok for four years until mid-2018 when the marriage hit rock bottom. The cause of their split remains unclear.

I spent Sh124 Million on my mother & Brother’s Cancer treatment- Dennis Oliech

Dennis Oliech opens new Mama Oliech Restaurant in Westlands Pulse Live Kenya

Former Harambee Stars Striker Dennis Oliech for the first time revealed how costly the treatment of his late mother Mary Auma Oliech and brother Kevin Opiyo Oliech was.

In an Interview with Mozzart Sports, Oliech disclosed that he used up to Sh124 million on their treatment (mother and brother), after they were diagnosed with Cancer that they later succumbed to.

The footballer made the revelation why responding to a question on why he sold a number of his properties and the regrets he has in life.

Cancer Treatment

“I have regrets, yes, but I was doing this to treat my mother and brother (Kevin). My mother’s hospital bill came to around KSh40 million and we had to pay around Ksh84 million for Kevin’s (Oliech) bill, you cannot hold on to an asset and your relatives are ill and need your help.

The problem was maybe we did not appeal to the public to help us cushion the financial burdens” said Dennis Oliech.

Kevin Oliech succumbed to cancer back in August 2020, while undergoing treatment in Germany. During his career, Kevin played for various clubs as a striker including Mathare United, Tusker FC, Ushuru FC, Thika United, Gor Mahia and Nairobi City Stars.

On the other hand, Oliech lost his mother Mary Auma popularly known as Mama Oliech in July 2018 after a long battle with Cancer.

City Preacher Robert Burale joins Switch TV with New Show

Robert Burale, Jalang'o and Chris Kirwa Pulse Live Kenya

City Preacher Robert Burale is set to make debut on Red cross owned station Switch TV with a new show dubbed #OhMen.

The new show will ne out to tackle issues affecting men in the society with Comedian Jalang’o and Media Personality Chris Kirwa as his first guests.

“A new Dawn. May God be praised. @switchtvke. The Journey begins...Oh Men.......@chriskirwa @jalangoo @switchtvke” announced Robert Burale.

The show is set to Premiere on April 16, 2021.

Nameless loses his Instagram account with 1.2 Million followers to Hackers

Singer Nameless Pulse Live Kenya

Legendary singer David Mathenge aka Nameless lost his verified Instagram account that enjoys a following of over 1.2 Million to hackers.

The announcement was made public by his wife Wahu Kagwi who mentioned that they were trying everything possible to get the account back.

“Hey fam. NAMELESS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT HAS BEEN HACKED.

We are working to resolve the issue but for now please disregard any posts coming from Nameless Kenya account” shared Wahu.

Since taking control of Nameless’s account, hackers have been posting football related content and in one of the posts have been accompanied with the Flag of Iraq.

Mwende Macharia gushes over Baby Daddy J Blessing as he turns a year older

Radio Maisha Presenter Mwende Macharia penned down a heartfelt message to her Baby Daddy J Blessing upon turning a year older.

Taking to her Instagram, Mwende could not help it but gush over J Blessing, describing him as a champion who has done himself well.

Adding that, despite what people always say about him, he remains to be more than a conqueror.

“Mmemaliza Kelele huko Kwa streets, okay let's wish Baba @jibrilblessing a happy birthday and lots of good wishes on his birthday and also his late mom's 25th anniversary.

Despite what people keep saying about you, I would like you to know you have DONE WELL. Wewe ni more than a CHAMPION

You are more than a conqueror. Can’t believe it’s been 10 years of knowing you #Mamaboys #QueenoftheAirwaves” reads reads Mwende’s post.

A few years ago, Mwende was engaged to Producer, J Blessing but had to break off the engagement due to what she referred to as fundamental issues in the relationship. Together they have a son named Champion Blessing.

Former Tahidi High Actor Mr. Mweposi opens up on battling Alcoholism & Depression, appeals for Help

Former Tahidi High Actor Mr. Mweposi opens up on battling Alcoholism & Depression as he appeals for Help Pulse Live Kenya

Former Tahidi High Actor Bernard Mwangi aka Mr. Mweposi has for the first time opened up on battling Depression and Alcoholism as he appeals for Help.

In an interview with Donald Mwepesy, Mr. Mweposi narrated that his life took a wrong turn a few years ago, when his marriage ended, an act that rendered him an alcoholic and later on got depressed.

“Ilifika wakati ambapo mambo yalikuwa mengi na nikajipata nimeingia katika ulevi pale 2011…ulevi mimi nimeingia nikiwa mtu mzima… wakati marriage imesambaratika, nikaingia kwa ulevi Zaidi. Wakati huo ndo nikapata hata depression, high blood pressure bila hata mimi mwenyewe kujua,” said Mr. Mweposi.

The former Actor appealed to well-wishes to help him venture into Onion and Pepper farming so that he can provide for himself.

Mr Mweposi also disclosed that he used to work for Radio Citizen as a news anchor and voice over artiste on a contract basis. He added that his quest to get a permanent contract with the Royal Media owned station was in vain, after they failed to renew his contract, leaving him jobless.

“I was a voice talent at Radio Citizen back in 2006, I left Baraka FM in Mombasa to join Citizen Radio kwa sababu nimesomea Mass Communication (TV and Radio Production) …you can support him via his phone number 0706215013"

Ezekiel Mutua defends Rev. Lucy Natasha after being attacked for having tattoos

Rev. Lucy Natasha Pulse Live Kenya

KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua has come to Revered Lucy Natasha's defense after being attacked by critics for having Tattoos, yet she is a minister of the word.

In a tweet, Mutua challenged Natasha to ignore critics and carry on with preaching the gospel, arguing that people will always talk no matter what she does, good or bad.

“Rev. Lucy Natasha, preach on and turn your back to the critics, sceptics and nay sayers. People will always talk tattoo or no tattoo. Shine on for the Lord and reach out to souls. There's nothing you can do to please everyone!” tweeted Ezekiel Mutua.

Upon seeing Mutua’s post, the Natasha replied; “Thanks

@EzekielMutua for the words of encouragement and much humbled touching lives and reaching our generation with the message of hope and faith in God”

On April 13, The Oracle of God preacher shared photos while receiving the COVID - 19 AstraZeneca Vaccine an act that exposed her arm tattoos to the public.

The Tattoos ignited a heated debate among believers and non believers of the word, a section quoting biblical verses that are against tattoos while others opting to defend the preacher, saying it’s not a big deal.

Been crying every night since I received my 2 Media Awards- KBC’s Purity Museo opens up

KBC News Anchor Purity Museo named Best TV Personality at Zikomo Awards, Zamia Pulse Live Kenya

KBC News Anchor Purity Museo has opened up on how life has been days after winning the Best TV Personality in Africa Award as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award (Media Personality) at the recently concluded Zikomo Awards held in Zambia.

In a post, Museo confessed that she has been crying every night reminiscing on her humble beginnings as a House Help to now winning Awards in Africa.

“Been crying every night since I received my two media awards from @zikomoawards

and tonight is no different. As a house help in 2011, I only dreamt of these moments and now that am living my dream, am humbled to the innermost part of my heart. All I can say! DON’T GIVE UP” shared Purity Museo.

On April 9, Ms Museo travelled all the way to Zambia to receive her two awards ((Best TV Personality in Africa & Lifetime Achievement Award).

Unmasking Zari Hassan’s new man “Dark Stallion” – Real name & Nationality (EXCLUSIVE)

Unmasking Zari Hassan’s new man “Dark Stallion” – Real name & Nationality (EXCLUSIVE) Pulse Live Kenya

In February 2021, South Africa based Ugandan socialite cum business woman Zari Hassan introduced her new man, whom she referred to as the Dark Stallion.

Since the unveiling of Dark Stallion to the public, and even as Zari Hassan continues to swim in the sweet waters of love, no one really seems to know who the man is or what he does, and even his real name.

A source privy to the details of who he is has, however, intimated to Pulse Live Kenya that the Dark Stallion is a Nigerian National living in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Our source added that his official name is Jerry Ebi Ebi and he is not a fan of social media.

A further spot check by Pulse Live disclosed in one of his social media pages, he claims to be a Chief Coach in a company called Talk Master Consultants.

Rayvanny & Harmonize fight takes a new twist as the government is forced to Intervene

Tanzanian Government forced to intervene as Rayvanny & Harmonize beef takes a new twist Pulse Live Kenya

The Tanzania government through its regulatory body 'Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa' (BASATA) has been forced to intervene with the aim of bringing to an end the war of words between Rayvanny and Harmonize.

In a statement, BASATA, sounded a tough warning to the two, asking the to refrain from using abusive words on each other and instead focus on making good music or else they will face to full force of the law.

“Baraza linatoa Onyo na kukemea vikali mienendo na vitendo hivi na kuwataka wote wanaohusika kuacha mara moja tabia hiyo. Baraza litachukuahatua kali kwa msanii yeyote atakaebainika kuendelea na kutenda vitendo ambavyo ni kinyume cha sharia na kanuni zinazosimamia sekta ya Sanaa…” reads part of the statement.

The BASATA statement come at a time Harmonize has threatened to drag Rayvanny, Baba Levo and others to Court, over what he termed as sharing malicious information about him on social media with the aim of ruining and tarnishing his brand.