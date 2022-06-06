Betty Kyallo unveils trailer of her reality series set to air on Showmax [Video]

Information reaching our Entertainment desk, details that the reality series dubbed Kyallo Kulture will premiere on Showmax on June 17, 2022.

The 13-part reality series will dive into the personal lives of Betty Kyallo, one of Kenya’s most prominent media personalities and a thriving entrepreneur, and her bold sisters, Mercy and Gloria Kyallo, like you’ve never seen before.

Betty Kyallo, Mercy Kyallo & Gloria’s reality series to launch on Showmax Pulse Live Kenya

While being modern, unapologetic and multifaceted, the three sisters will give us a glimpse into the joys and pains of sisterhood, while also sharing more about their love lives, parenting, growing into womanhood and taking charge of their businesses.

According to Eugene Mbugua who is the force behind the series, the three sisters represent the urban Kenyan woman

“Gloria, Mercy, and Betty represent the urban Kenyan woman. They’re hard-working entrepreneurs, they like to have fun, and they are not in any way held back by what society thinks of them. They’re strong and unapologetic. These are the things that attracted our production company, D&R Studios, to them,” said Eugene Mbugua, who is the creator of the reality series.

Betty Kyallo, Mercy Kyallo & Gloria’s reality series to launch on Showmax Pulse Live Kenya

While Betty is the most popular of the three sisters, for Eugene, each one of them brings something unique to Kyallo Kulture that the audience will love.

“Each sister will share a key life story that they've never opened up about before. These stories are very personal to them, and have made them who they are today, from Betty’s childhood accident to Mercy’s IVF experience to Gloria’s childhood growing up without a father and so much more,” Eugene added.

The idea for the show was conceived in 2021 after Eugene met the Kyallo sisters but they “needed a bit of convincing” as Eugene puts it, to buy into it.

Betty Kyallo, Mercy Kyallo & Gloria’s reality series to launch on Showmax Pulse Live Kenya

Taking to her social media pages, Betty Kyallo said that she is excited about the new project and she can’t wait to share it with her fans.