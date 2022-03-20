Diamond Platnumz shares his playbook on approaching beautiful women

Noting that his nickname "Simba" means he is always on the prowl like a lion, Chibu Dangote acknowledged that he hasn't always been faithful in his past romantic relationships.

Diamond revealed his play-by-play protocol to winning the affection of these beautiful women as he cozied up to South African-born, Zimbabwean rapper Nadia Nakai on Netflix's reality series Youth, Famous & African.

"I don't know if Nadia Nakai is dating or not, and even if she is, I'm going to try my luck and see if I can play with her," Diamond stated before he asked her whether she was single.

When she's 50/50, that's a good thing - Diamond advises

The South African rapper stated: "I have a boyfriend but he is in America."

To which Diamond responded: "I hate the first line but I like the last line." Diamond would explain his comment saying: "Nilikuwa najaribu kumwambia hivo ambavyo amenijibu ni 50/50, which is a good thing because when you see a lady answer that way then it means things will be cool."

The Tanzanian would take his advances a notch higher by serenading the lady he was interested in, with his popular collab with American RnB artiste Omarion - African Beauty.

He later pulled Nadia aside for a private conversation, during which Diamond divulged more of his plays.

"Tunajua hawa maslay queen, au binti warembo, ikiwa hawataki watakuambia straight. They will say something like 'I'm okay'," he stated. By the end of their night together, Diamond had won over Nadia, who stated she was interested in feeling out the vibe with the Tanzanian musician noting that she was in a difficult long-distance relationship.

On his part, Diamond expressed confidence that he was equal to the task and willing to make Nadia his queen in Tanzania.

Diamond continued to woo his co-star on the reality show by inviting her to a vehicle showroom where she helped him choose a new car for him to purchase

Do extra - Diamond advises men in relationships

The Mtasubiri singer added that men needed to do more than just the basics for the women in their life in order to sustain their relationships. He noted that cooking and cleaning are not enough of a gesture.

Diamond also shared some of the elements he looks for in a lady before approaching her.

"I love a lady who knows how to steal attention, like when she steps in a room you feel...yeah...she's there. And I have to show her that her wish is my command.