'We Watch Kenyan' initiative launched at iHub Nairobi [Details]

The Kenya Film Commission (KFC) has teamed up with MyMovies.AfricaTM to launch ‘We Watch Kenyan’ initiative - aimed at promoting local film and content, as well as building a community of Kenyan creatives who watch Kenyan content.

The initiative was officially launched at the iHub in Nairobi, during the debut of the monthly MyMovies.AfricaTM watch party.

During the launch, KFC reiterated its commitment to growing the screen-going culture in the Country, by putting in place programmes such as the drive-in cinema, reel county film festival and the school outreach programme.

The unveiling was presided over by John Kyalo, a film development officer at KFC, who read a speech from their Chief Executive Officer Timothy Owase.

“The Kenyan film industry has indeed come of age. This is a significant milestone for the creative Industry in the country. As a commission, it is our overriding goal to create an enabling environment, where Kenyan filmmakers have a supportive infrastructure in place to support production and distribution, and also create platforms where this content can be consumed”, Timothy Owase said in the speech.

The launch featured a screening of the Internationally-acclaimed crime thriller: Why U Hate.

The watch party, which was also live via Zoom, also included a very interactive hour-long question & answer session with the dynamic 20-something writer & director duo of Wanju Kase (Jante Juma & Robert Kamau), as well as Kalasha award-winning actress – Ellah Maina, Bernard Irungu, cnemaphotographer Shammer Agila and set designer – Cynthia Kanario.

The watch party attracted a good number of fans – many from the creative industry who termed the debut a success.

“This was a very entertaining, engaging and informative evening. I look forward to many, many more in the future”, said veteran actor Chris Kamau, who stars in Country Queen.

Gengetone artiste Parroty Vunulu added; “#WeWatchKenyan is so important!. If we don’t support our own, who will? I also like that why u hate features matatu culture, and includes local music from Mbogi Genje. I look forward to seeing more local Movies, featuring local Music,”.

READ: Sarah Hassan, Njoro Wa Uba & Kate actress win big at Kalasha Awards 2021 [Full List]

The launch was also attended by top filmmakers, including famed writer, producer & actor - Naomi Kamau, filmmaker Pauline Kyalo, Producer Doris Kathia and Ben Marie Akatsa whop stars in Kina and Maria.

Supported by Kenya Film Commission, #WeWatchKenyan is an initiative by Kenya-based Startup - YAKWETUTM online limited, which is running their MyMovies.AfricaTM watch parties, monthly until December 2022.

Tickets are already on sale for the 2nd MyMovies.AfricaTM Watch Party at iHub, on Wednesday August 31, 2022, featuring the 10th Anniversary of Nairobi Half Life.

