'We Watch Kenyan' initiative launched at iHub Nairobi [Details]

The initiative was officially launched at the iHub in Nairobi, during the debut of the monthly MyMovies.AfricaTM watch party.

During the launch, KFC reiterated its commitment to growing the screen-going culture in the Country, by putting in place programmes such as the drive-in cinema, reel county film festival and the school outreach programme.

The unveiling was presided over by John Kyalo, a film development officer at KFC, who read a speech from their Chief Executive Officer Timothy Owase.

“The Kenyan film industry has indeed come of age. This is a significant milestone for the creative Industry in the country. As a commission, it is our overriding goal to create an enabling environment, where Kenyan filmmakers have a supportive infrastructure in place to support production and distribution, and also create platforms where this content can be consumed”, Timothy Owase said in the speech.

The launch featured a screening of the Internationally-acclaimed crime thriller: Why U Hate.

The watch party, which was also live via Zoom, also included a very interactive hour-long question & answer session with the dynamic 20-something writer & director duo of Wanju Kase (Jante Juma & Robert Kamau), as well as Kalasha award-winning actress – Ellah Maina, Bernard Irungu, cnemaphotographer Shammer Agila and set designer – Cynthia Kanario.

The watch party attracted a good number of fans – many from the creative industry who termed the debut a success.

“This was a very entertaining, engaging and informative evening. I look forward to many, many more in the future”, said veteran actor Chris Kamau, who stars in Country Queen.

Gengetone artiste Parroty Vunulu added; “#WeWatchKenyan is so important!. If we don’t support our own, who will? I also like that why u hate features matatu culture, and includes local music from Mbogi Genje. I look forward to seeing more local Movies, featuring local Music,”.

The launch was also attended by top filmmakers, including famed writer, producer & actor - Naomi Kamau, filmmaker Pauline Kyalo, Producer Doris Kathia and Ben Marie Akatsa whop stars in Kina and Maria.

Supported by Kenya Film Commission, #WeWatchKenyan is an initiative by Kenya-based Startup - YAKWETUTM online limited, which is running their MyMovies.AfricaTM watch parties, monthly until December 2022.