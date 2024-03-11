The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lupita's baby blue dress & big wins for 'Oppenheimer' at Oscars 2024 [Winners List]

Miriam Mwende

Find the full list of winners and nominees of the Oscars 2024 awards.

"Oppenheimer" won best picture.
"Oppenheimer" won best picture.

The 2024 Oscars, cinema's most illustrious night, once again rolled out the red carpet, sparkling under the constellation of stars that define Hollywood's firmament.

This year's ceremony, held in the heart of Los Angeles, not only celebrated the incredible achievements within the film industry but also marked a moment of reflection and anticipation for the future of storytelling.

With a diverse array of films that span genres, cultures, and languages, the 94th Academy Awards showcased the global and transformative power of cinema.

Actor and former professional wrestler John Cena has become a trending meme after his on-stage stunt while presenting the Oscar for Best Costume Design, which went to Holly Waddington for her work on 'Poor Things'.

A reluctant Cena shuffled onto the podium looking convincingly naked and presented the award with a little help from the night's host, Jimmy Kimmel. The moment has now been turned into a widely shared GIF.

READ: Was John Cena really naked at the 2024 Oscars?

Here are highlights of the night's biggest moments, the winners, the surprises, and how this year's ceremony sets the stage for a new chapter in the annals of cinematic history.

'Oppenheimer' the movie adaptation of a biography of atomic bomb physicist Robert Oppenheimer, scooped seven Oscars making it a big winner for 2024.

Jimmy Kimmel at the 96th Oscars.Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Jimmy Kimmel at the 96th Oscars.Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images
  1. WINNER: 'Oppenheimer' (Producers: Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan)
  2. 'American Fiction' (Producers: Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson)
  3. 'Anatomy of a Fall' (Producers: Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion)
  4. 'Barbie' (Producers: David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner)
  5. 'The Holdovers' (Producer: Mark Johnson)
  6. 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (Producers: Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi)
  7. 'Maestro' (Producers: Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger)
  8. 'Past Lives' (Producers: David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler)
  9. 'Poor Things' (Producers: Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone)
  10. 'The Zone of Interest' (Producer: James Wilson)
  1. WINNER: Christopher Nolan, 'Oppenheimer'
  2. Justine Triet, 'Anatomy of a Fall'
  3. Martin Scorsese, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
  4. Yorgos Lanthimos, 'Poor Things'
  5. Jonathan Glazer, 'The Zone of Interest'
  1. WINNER: Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer'
  2. Bradley Cooper, 'Maestro'
  3. Colman Domingo, 'Rustin'
  4. Paul Giamatti, 'The Holdovers'
  5. Jeffrey Wright, 'American Fiction'
  1. WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., 'Oppenheimer'
  2. Sterling K. Brown, 'American Fiction'
  3. Robert De Niro, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
  4. Ryan Gosling, 'Barbie'
  5. Mark Ruffalo, 'Poor Things'
  1. WINNER: Oppenheimer
  2. El Conde
  3. Killers of the Flower Moon
  4. Maestro
  5. Poor Things
  1. WINNER: Oppenheimer
  2. Anatomy of a Fall
  3. The Holdovers
  4. Killers of the Flower Moon
  5. Poor Things
  1. WINNER: Oppenheimer
  2. American Fiction
  3. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  4. Killers of the Flower Moon
  5. Poor Things
Several stars made a statement with red pins calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Several stars made a statement with red pins calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. The pins, which also appeared on the Grammys red carpet in February, are affiliated with the group Artists4Ceasefire, which published an open letter signed by over 400 celebrities calling on President Joe Biden to broker a cease-fire in the Middle East.Mark Ruffalo, Billie Eilish, Ava Duvernay, Ramy Youssef, and producer Nadim Cheikhrouha were among the celebrities sporting the pin on the Oscars red carpet.
  1. WINNER: Emma Stone, 'Poor Things'
  2. Annette Bening, 'Nyad'
  3. Lily Gladstone, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
  4. Sandra Hüller, 'Anatomy of a Fall'
  5. Carey Mulligan, 'Maestro'
Emma Stone Oscars 2024 [Gettyimages]
Emma Stone Oscars 2024 [Gettyimages]
  1. WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, 'The Holdovers'
  2. Emily Blunt, 'Oppenheimer'
  3. Danielle Brooks, 'The Color Purple'
  4. America Ferrera, 'Barbie'
  5. Jodie Foster, 'Nyad'
  1. WINNER: 'Anatomy of a Fall' Written by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
  2. 'The Holdovers'; Written by David Hemingson
  3. 'Maestro'; Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
  4. 'May December'; Screenplay by Samy Burch, story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
  5. 'Past Lives'; Written by Celine Song
  1. WINNER: 'American Fiction'; Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson
  2. 'Barbie'; Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
  3. 'Oppenheimer'; Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan
  4. 'Poor Things'; Screenplay by Tony McNamara
  5. 'The Zone of Interest'; Written by Jonathan Glazer
  1. WINNER: '20 Days in Mariupol'; Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
  2. 'Bobi Wine: The People's President'; Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
  3. 'The Eternal Memory'; Maite Alberdi
  4. 'Four Daughters'; Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
  5. 'To Kill a Tiger'; Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
Bobi Wine with Barbie Kyagulanyi at the Oscars
Bobi Wine with Barbie Kyagulanyi at the Oscars
  1. WINNER: 'The Zone of Interest' (United Kingdom)
  2. 'Io Capitano' (Italy)
  3. 'Perfect Days' (Japan)
  4. 'Society of the Snow' (Spain)
  5. 'The Teachers' Lounge' (Germany)
  1. WINNER: 'The Boy and the Heron' by Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
  2. 'Elemental' by Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
  3. 'Nimona' by Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
  4. 'Robot Dreams' by Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
  5. 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' by Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal
  1. WINNER: 'Poor Things', Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
  2. 'Barbie', Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
  3. 'Killers of the Flower Moon', Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
  4. 'Napoleon', Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff
  5. 'Oppenheimer'Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman
  1. WINNER: 'What Was I Made For?' from 'Barbie'; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
  2. 'The Fire Inside' from 'Flamin' Hot'; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
  3. 'I'm Just Ken' from 'Barbie'; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
  4. 'It Never Went Away' from 'American Symphony'; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
  5. 'Wahzhazhe' from 'Killers of the Flower Moon'; Music and Lyric by Scott George
  1. WINNER: 'The Zone of Interest'; Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
  2. 'The Creator'; Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
  3. 'Maestro'; Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
  4. 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'; Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
  5. 'Oppenheimer'; Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell
  1. WINNER: 'Godzilla Minus One'; Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima
  2. 'The Creator'; Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
  3. 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'; Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
  4. 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'; Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
  5. 'Napoleon'; Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould
Members of the Godzilla Minus One crew carried miniature Godzilla statues wearing bow ties.
Members of the "Godzilla Minus One" crew carried miniature Godzilla statues wearing bow ties. When "Godzilla Minus One" won the Oscar for best visual effects, they took the Godzilla statues on stage with them.
  1. WINNER: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, 'Poor Things'
  2. Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue, 'Golda'
  3. Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell, 'Maestro'
  4. Luisa Abel, 'Oppenheimer'
  5. Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé, 'Society of the Snow'
Emma Stone had a wardrobe malfunction while accepting the award for best actress.
Emma Stone had a wardrobe malfunction while accepting the award for best actress. The zipper of Stone's mint-green strapless Louis Vuitton gown came undone as she walked onstage to accept her second Oscar for best actress. She won for her performance in "Poor Things.""My dress is broken, I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken," she joked during her acceptance speech.
  1. WINNER: 'War Is Over!' Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
  2. 'Letter to a Pig', Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
  3. 'Ninety-Five Senses', Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
  4. 'Our Uniform', Yegane Moghaddam
  5. 'Pachyderme', Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
  1. WINNER: 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar', Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
  2. 'The After', Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
  3. 'Invincible', Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
  4. 'Knight of Fortune', Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
  5. 'Red, White and Blue', Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
Lupita Nyong'o's dress at the 2024 Oscars was a throwback to the dress she wore at the 2014 Oscars.Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Lupita Nyong'o's dress at the 2024 Oscars was a throwback to the dress she wore at the 2014 Oscars.Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
  1. WINNER: 'The Last Repair Shop', Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
  2. 'The ABCS of Book Banning', Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
  3. 'The Barber of Little Rock', John Hoffman and Christine Turner
  4. 'Island in Between', S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
  5. 'Nai Nai & Wài Pó', Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
Keri Russell in a scene from Netflix series 'The Diplomat' [Image Credit: Netflix]

10 series to watch on Netflix if you enjoyed 'The Diplomat'

