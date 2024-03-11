Lupita's baby blue dress & big wins for 'Oppenheimer' at Oscars 2024 [Winners List]

This year's ceremony, held in the heart of Los Angeles, not only celebrated the incredible achievements within the film industry but also marked a moment of reflection and anticipation for the future of storytelling.

With a diverse array of films that span genres, cultures, and languages, the 94th Academy Awards showcased the global and transformative power of cinema.

Trending John Cena GIF after Oscars 2024 stunt

Actor and former professional wrestler John Cena has become a trending meme after his on-stage stunt while presenting the Oscar for Best Costume Design, which went to Holly Waddington for her work on 'Poor Things'.

A reluctant Cena shuffled onto the podium looking convincingly naked and presented the award with a little help from the night's host, Jimmy Kimmel. The moment has now been turned into a widely shared GIF.

Full list of Oscars 2024 winners

Here are highlights of the night's biggest moments, the winners, the surprises, and how this year's ceremony sets the stage for a new chapter in the annals of cinematic history.

'Oppenheimer' the movie adaptation of a biography of atomic bomb physicist Robert Oppenheimer, scooped seven Oscars making it a big winner for 2024.

Business Insider USA

Best Picture

WINNER: 'Oppenheimer' (Producers: Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan) 'American Fiction' (Producers: Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson) 'Anatomy of a Fall' (Producers: Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion) 'Barbie' (Producers: David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner) 'The Holdovers' (Producer: Mark Johnson) 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (Producers: Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi) 'Maestro' (Producers: Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger) 'Past Lives' (Producers: David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler) 'Poor Things' (Producers: Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone) 'The Zone of Interest' (Producer: James Wilson)

Best Directing

WINNER: Christopher Nolan, 'Oppenheimer' Justine Triet, 'Anatomy of a Fall' Martin Scorsese, 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Yorgos Lanthimos, 'Poor Things' Jonathan Glazer, 'The Zone of Interest'

Best Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer' Bradley Cooper, 'Maestro' Colman Domingo, 'Rustin' Paul Giamatti, 'The Holdovers' Jeffrey Wright, 'American Fiction'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., 'Oppenheimer' Sterling K. Brown, 'American Fiction' Robert De Niro, 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Ryan Gosling, 'Barbie' Mark Ruffalo, 'Poor Things'

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Oppenheimer El Conde Killers of the Flower Moon Maestro Poor Things

Best Film Editing

WINNER: Oppenheimer Anatomy of a Fall The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon Poor Things

Best Original Score

WINNER: Oppenheimer American Fiction Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Killers of the Flower Moon Poor Things

The pins, which also appeared on the Grammys red carpet in February, are affiliated with the group Artists4Ceasefire, which published an open letter signed by over 400 celebrities calling on President Joe Biden to broker a cease-fire in the Middle East.Mark Ruffalo, Billie Eilish, Ava Duvernay, Ramy Youssef, and producer Nadim Cheikhrouha were among the celebrities sporting the pin on the Oscars red carpet. Business Insider USA

Best Actress in a Leading Role

WINNER: Emma Stone, 'Poor Things' Annette Bening, 'Nyad' Lily Gladstone, 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Sandra Hüller, 'Anatomy of a Fall' Carey Mulligan, 'Maestro'

Pulse Nigeria

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, 'The Holdovers' Emily Blunt, 'Oppenheimer' Danielle Brooks, 'The Color Purple' America Ferrera, 'Barbie' Jodie Foster, 'Nyad'

Best Writing in an Original Screenplay

WINNER: 'Anatomy of a Fall' Written by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari 'The Holdovers'; Written by David Hemingson 'Maestro'; Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer 'May December'; Screenplay by Samy Burch, story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik 'Past Lives'; Written by Celine Song

Best Writing in an Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: 'American Fiction'; Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson 'Barbie'; Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach 'Oppenheimer'; Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan 'Poor Things'; Screenplay by Tony McNamara 'The Zone of Interest'; Written by Jonathan Glazer

Best Documentary Feature Film

WINNER: '20 Days in Mariupol'; Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath 'Bobi Wine: The People's President'; Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek 'The Eternal Memory'; Maite Alberdi 'Four Daughters'; Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha 'To Kill a Tiger'; Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

Pulse Live Uganda

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: 'The Zone of Interest' (United Kingdom) 'Io Capitano' (Italy) 'Perfect Days' (Japan) 'Society of the Snow' (Spain) 'The Teachers' Lounge' (Germany)

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: 'The Boy and the Heron' by Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki 'Elemental' by Peter Sohn and Denise Ream 'Nimona' by Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary 'Robot Dreams' by Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' by Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Best Production Design

WINNER: 'Poor Things', Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek 'Barbie', Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer 'Killers of the Flower Moon', Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis 'Napoleon', Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff 'Oppenheimer', Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Best Music for an Original Song

WINNER: 'What Was I Made For?' from 'Barbie'; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell 'The Fire Inside' from 'Flamin' Hot'; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren 'I'm Just Ken' from 'Barbie'; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt 'It Never Went Away' from 'American Symphony'; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson 'Wahzhazhe' from 'Killers of the Flower Moon'; Music and Lyric by Scott George

Best Sound

WINNER: 'The Zone of Interest'; Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn 'The Creator'; Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic 'Maestro'; Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'; Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor 'Oppenheimer'; Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: 'Godzilla Minus One'; Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima 'The Creator'; Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'; Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'; Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould 'Napoleon'; Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

When "Godzilla Minus One" won the Oscar for best visual effects, they took the Godzilla statues on stage with them. Business Insider USA

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, 'Poor Things' Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue, 'Golda' Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell, 'Maestro' Luisa Abel, 'Oppenheimer' Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé, 'Society of the Snow'

The zipper of Stone's mint-green strapless Louis Vuitton gown came undone as she walked onstage to accept her second Oscar for best actress. She won for her performance in "Poor Things.""My dress is broken, I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken," she joked during her acceptance speech. Business Insider USA

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: 'War Is Over!' Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, Dave Mullins and Brad Booker 'Letter to a Pig', Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter 'Ninety-Five Senses', Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess 'Our Uniform', Yegane Moghaddam 'Pachyderme', Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

Best Live Action Short Film

WINNER: 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar', Wes Anderson and Steven Rales 'The After', Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham 'Invincible', Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron 'Knight of Fortune', Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk 'Red, White and Blue', Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

Business Insider USA

Best Documentary Short Film