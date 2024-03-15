The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Senegalese film 'Xalé' lights up Nairobi on International Women’s Month

Amos Robi

The film unfolds the touching tale of Awa, a vibrant 15-year-old schoolgirl, who navigates her teenage years alongside her twin brother Adama, harbouring dreams of Europe.

Xale
Xale

The collaboration between Unseen Cinema and Sudu Connexion is drawing to a thrilling close this March, with a grand finale that honours International Women’s Month through the lens of Moussa Sène Absa’s cinematic brilliance.

Recommended articles

'Xalé,' Absa’s latest masterpiece, which proudly represented Senegal at the 2023 Oscars, is set to captivate audiences at Unseen Nairobi with its poignant narrative and breathtaking storytelling.

The film unfolds the touching tale of Awa, a vibrant 15-year-old schoolgirl, who navigates her teenage years alongside her twin brother Adama, harbouring dreams of Europe.

The death of their grandmother brings about a promise from her aunt Fatou and uncle Atoumane to marry, a union aimed at preserving the family bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the lack of love between Fatou and Atoumane leads to irreversible consequences, weaving a narrative that is both heart-wrenching and deeply moving.

'Xalé' promises an unforgettable cinema experience at Unseen Nairobi from March 1-5, 8-12, 15-19, 22-26, and 29-31, marking a must-attend event for cinema enthusiasts.

Moussa Sène Absa’s journey in cinema began as a screenwriter with the film 'Les enfants de Dieu.' His debut short, 'Le prix du mensonge,' garnered the Silver Tanit at Carthage in 1988, setting the stage for a career marked by critical acclaim and international recognition.

In 1991, he directed 'Ken Bugul,' followed by 'Ça twiste à Popenguine' in 1992, which earned him widespread acclaim.

ADVERTISEMENT

His film 'Tableau Ferraille' won Best Image at FESPACO 1997, initiating his trilogy on women, continued with 'Madame Brouette' (Silver Bear, Berlinale 2002) and culminating in 'Xalé' (2022).

His recent works, 'Teranga Blues' and 'Yoole,' were selected for competition at FESPACO in 2007 and 2013, respectively.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Senegalese film 'Xalé' lights up Nairobi on International Women’s Month

Senegalese film 'Xalé' lights up Nairobi on International Women’s Month

King Kaka reacts to video of 'possessed' woman calling out his name [Video]

King Kaka reacts to video of 'possessed' woman calling out his name [Video]

Esther Wahome speaks about raising autistic son at her career peak & friends' mockery

Esther Wahome speaks about raising autistic son at her career peak & friends' mockery

Why Jeridah Andayi keeps her husband out of the limelight

Why Jeridah Andayi keeps her husband out of the limelight

'Blackish' star thanks Nairobi doctors for saving her life in 9-hour surgery

'Blackish' star thanks Nairobi doctors for saving her life in 9-hour surgery

Supermodel Nadia! KTN's Zubeida Kananu flaunts all-grown teenage daughter

Supermodel Nadia! KTN's Zubeida Kananu flaunts all-grown teenage daughter

Vybz Kartel's Biography: Early life, music, prison, life-threatening illness & 7 kids

Vybz Kartel's Biography: Early life, music, prison, life-threatening illness & 7 kids

Trevor finally answers the big question: Why he broke up with Eve

Trevor finally answers the big question: Why he broke up with Eve

How Lenana Kariba's wife handles his intimate acting scenes

How Lenana Kariba's wife handles his intimate acting scenes

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Keri Russell in a scene from Netflix series 'The Diplomat' [Image Credit: Netflix]

10 series to watch on Netflix if you enjoyed 'The Diplomat'

Oppenheimer won best picture.

Lupita's baby blue dress & big wins for 'Oppenheimer' at Oscars 2024 [Winners List]