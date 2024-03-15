Senegalese film 'Xalé' lights up Nairobi on International Women’s Month

'Xalé,' Absa’s latest masterpiece, which proudly represented Senegal at the 2023 Oscars, is set to captivate audiences at Unseen Nairobi with its poignant narrative and breathtaking storytelling.

The film unfolds the touching tale of Awa, a vibrant 15-year-old schoolgirl, who navigates her teenage years alongside her twin brother Adama, harbouring dreams of Europe.

The death of their grandmother brings about a promise from her aunt Fatou and uncle Atoumane to marry, a union aimed at preserving the family bond.

However, the lack of love between Fatou and Atoumane leads to irreversible consequences, weaving a narrative that is both heart-wrenching and deeply moving.

'Xalé' promises an unforgettable cinema experience at Unseen Nairobi from March 1-5, 8-12, 15-19, 22-26, and 29-31, marking a must-attend event for cinema enthusiasts.

Moussa Sène Absa’s journey in cinema began as a screenwriter with the film 'Les enfants de Dieu.' His debut short, 'Le prix du mensonge,' garnered the Silver Tanit at Carthage in 1988, setting the stage for a career marked by critical acclaim and international recognition.

In 1991, he directed 'Ken Bugul,' followed by 'Ça twiste à Popenguine' in 1992, which earned him widespread acclaim.

His film 'Tableau Ferraille' won Best Image at FESPACO 1997, initiating his trilogy on women, continued with 'Madame Brouette' (Silver Bear, Berlinale 2002) and culminating in 'Xalé' (2022).