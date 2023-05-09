The sports category has moved to a new website.


Zari being a meme in new season of Young, Famous and African

Martha Kemigisha

The new and second season of Young Famous and African is coming out on 19, May, 2023. In the trailer curtain-raising for the full drama, fashion, and new faces, Zari is giving us meme content! Between Diamond Platnumz's "new bae" and the new faces, the mother of five is fighting for her sanity.

In her Instagram post about the show she says, "Why am I suffocating already..... draaaaaama (sips 🥂 and sighs)".

The new season features old faces like Diamond Platnumz, Zari herself, Khanyi Mbau, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Innocent '2baba' Idibia, Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry, Naked DJ, Kayleigh Schwark, and Andile Ncube. New faces include Bonang Matheba, a media personality, Luis Munana, a designer, and Fantana, a Ghanaian rapper and singer.

Read on for Zari memes from the new trailer of Young Famous and African.

Zari's fans have their claws out and sharpened for the other house members. Catch the highlights:

White_Birdy: "These people don't know the power Zari has over Naseeb...If she wanted him we all know he'll run back without hesitation 😂...Anyway I'm ready with popcorn🥰"

prestigebeautycare: "If zari had wanted diamond,he'd come running back. Zari is the blue print! Zari is their mama. I love her."

mutesialex: "I feel angry already seeing how those women have already planned to gangup on zari."

She is all about sex appeal. Her entanglement with Diamond featuring Zari is like the history of the formation of the Bermuda Triangle.

He is about fashion and his outfits are epic. However, there's a wolf in shiny clothing.

