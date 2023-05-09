In her Instagram post about the show she says, "Why am I suffocating already..... draaaaaama (sips 🥂 and sighs)".
Zari being a meme in new season of Young, Famous and African
The new and second season of Young Famous and African is coming out on 19, May, 2023. In the trailer curtain-raising for the full drama, fashion, and new faces, Zari is giving us meme content! Between Diamond Platnumz's "new bae" and the new faces, the mother of five is fighting for her sanity.
The new season features old faces like Diamond Platnumz, Zari herself, Khanyi Mbau, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Innocent '2baba' Idibia, Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry, Naked DJ, Kayleigh Schwark, and Andile Ncube. New faces include Bonang Matheba, a media personality, Luis Munana, a designer, and Fantana, a Ghanaian rapper and singer.
Read on for Zari memes from the new trailer of Young Famous and African.
When you are over the drama before the show even starts
Not Zari rising above chaos like bubbles when the champagne hit the bottom of the glass
Like the Titanic captain asking "Are you guys mad at me?" Fantana's shocked face did not give us an answer, yet.
No one:
Baby mamas:
Did he step on Zari's finger too?
With that outfit colour, yes they are.
Babe, who is Ronnie?
Bow!
Hold my champagne, did I see those words leave her mouth?
Zari's fans have their claws out and sharpened for the other house members. Catch the highlights:
White_Birdy: "These people don't know the power Zari has over Naseeb...If she wanted him we all know he'll run back without hesitation 😂...Anyway I'm ready with popcorn🥰"
prestigebeautycare: "If zari had wanted diamond,he'd come running back. Zari is the blue print! Zari is their mama. I love her."
mutesialex: "I feel angry already seeing how those women have already planned to gangup on zari."
Favourite new faces
Fantana
She is all about sex appeal. Her entanglement with Diamond featuring Zari is like the history of the formation of the Bermuda Triangle.
Luis Munana
He is about fashion and his outfits are epic. However, there's a wolf in shiny clothing.
