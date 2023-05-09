Zari being a meme in new season of Young, Famous and African

The new season features old faces like Diamond Platnumz, Zari herself, Khanyi Mbau, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Innocent '2baba' Idibia, Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry, Naked DJ, Kayleigh Schwark, and Andile Ncube. New faces include Bonang Matheba, a media personality, Luis Munana, a designer, and Fantana, a Ghanaian rapper and singer.

Read on for Zari memes from the new trailer of Young Famous and African.

When you are over the drama before the show even starts

Pulse

Not Zari rising above chaos like bubbles when the champagne hit the bottom of the glass

Pulse

Like the Titanic captain asking "Are you guys mad at me?" Fantana's shocked face did not give us an answer, yet.

Pulse

No one:

Baby mamas:

Pulse

Did he step on Zari's finger too?

Pulse

With that outfit colour, yes they are.

Pulse

Babe, who is Ronnie?

Pulse

Bow!

Pulse

Hold my champagne, did I see those words leave her mouth?

Pulse

Zari's fans have their claws out and sharpened for the other house members. Catch the highlights:

White_Birdy: "These people don't know the power Zari has over Naseeb...If she wanted him we all know he'll run back without hesitation 😂...Anyway I'm ready with popcorn🥰"

prestigebeautycare: "If zari had wanted diamond,he'd come running back. Zari is the blue print! Zari is their mama. I love her."

mutesialex: "I feel angry already seeing how those women have already planned to gangup on zari."

Favourite new faces

Fantana

She is all about sex appeal. Her entanglement with Diamond featuring Zari is like the history of the formation of the Bermuda Triangle.

Luis Munana