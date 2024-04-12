Mr Seed's 'Diva' & 4 other top releases of the week

Whether you're, hip-hop, Urban tone, or Bongo Flava, there's something for everyone on the playlist.

List of 5 new songs released this week.

Chachisha - Wangechi fit. Domani Mkadinali

Renowned Kenyan rapper Wangechi has dropped her latest track 'Chachisha,' featuring rapper Domani Mkadinali.

'Chachisha' translates to challenge or provoke in Kiswahili.

With its hip-hop beat and catchy lyrics, the song is guaranteed to get you grooving and singing along.

Diva - Mr Seed fit. Tipsy Gee & Sean NMG

Kenyan artist Mr Seed has dropped a fresh urban track titled 'Diva,' featuring Tipsy Gee and Sean MM.

The contemporary tune celebrates the beauty of a woman who deserves to be pampered, including a dinner treat.

Produced by Giddy Vibes, the song boasts stylish and catchy lyrics that are easy to sing along to. Enjoy the vibe!

Am In Love - Ben Pol fit. Phina

Tanzanian artist Ben Pol has dropped a hot new track titled 'Am In Love' featuring Phina.

True to its name, the song is a declaration of love, with Phina and Ben Pol pouring out their hearts as they pledge eternal love.

Namuachia Mungu - DJ kezz fit. Rose Muhando

With faith at the core and a deep love for music, Dj Kezz presents her newest joint effort, 'Namuachia Mungu' (I entrust to God), featuring the iconic Tanzanian vocalist Rose Muhando.

Rose and Kezz relinquish their worries to the divine, confident that God will handle their struggles with others until the end.

Inama - Seroney

Kenyan Afro-pop artist, singer, and songwriter Seroney has dropped a fresh single titled 'Inama'.