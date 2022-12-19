Another casualty recorded from the stampede at Asake's Brixton concert

Details: According to reports, 23-year-old Gabrielle Hutchinson who was on the security team for the event passed away in the early hours of this morning thus becoming the second person to die from the stampede at Asake's sold-out show in Brixton O2 Arena.
According to reports across social media, there has been another casualty from the stampede at Asake's Brixton's show on Friday, 16th October 2022.
A Nigerian Rebecca Ikumelo had earlier passed from injuries sustained during the stampede after thousands of fans who didn't have tickets tried to force their way through the gate.
Asake has been overwhelmed by grief as he shared his deepest condolences to Rebecca's family as he described the event as regretful.
Asake had put out a notice before the show that fans without valid tickets shouldn't show up as there won't be tickets at the venue. However, this didn't deter hundreds of fans without tickets from showing up and trying to force their way in.
The events at Brixton are being investigated by the police and Pulse will be bringing you the news as it unfolds.
