Boomplay partners with Telkom to make music streaming more affordable and accessible

This partnership will make music more easily accessible to Kenyans, offering subscription packages that will enable Telkom users to access the over 75 million local and international songs on Boomplay for as low as Sh299 a month.

This package will also give Telkom subscribers access to ad-free music and unrestricted downloads from artists such as Otile Brown, Nadia Mukami, Khaligraph Jones, and Nikita Kering, amongst other homegrown and international artists whose music is available on Boomplay.

Boomplay and Telkom ink partnership to make music streaming more affordable and accessible Pulse Live Kenya

''This partnership is a great step in our journey to ensure that music is more affordable and accessible to users across the country. With millions of subscribers on their platform, Telkom offers the ideal opportunity to enhance our vision of ensuring the African music ecosystem unlocks its full potential,” says Martha Huro, Boomplay’s Managing Director East Africa.

Her sentiments were echoed by Telkom’s Marketing Director, Eric Achola: “With increased commoditization of the Internet, content is king and we are looking at leveraging our mobile data network to give our customers an unrivaled experience. It is strategic partnerships such as these that will make this happen faster.”

Adding that “This tie-up allows for growth and subscriber retention for both partners through affordable data by Telkom and new content on demand from Boomplay.”

Martha Huro MD EA Boomplay and Eric Achola Marketing Director Telkom 4 Pulse Live Kenya

This development is the streamer’s first partnership with a telco in Kenya.

Streaming music packages to be introduced will include daily at Sh.49, weekly at Sh.159 and a monthly subscription at Sh.299, which will be charged from the subscriber’s airtime.