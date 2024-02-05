Davido congratulates Tyla after her historic Grammy win

On February 4, 2024, at the 66th Grammy Award held in Los Angeles, Tyla picked up the Best African Music Performance award for 'Water' as she fended off competition from the Nigerian contingent of Davido, Burna Boy, Asake & Olamide, and Ayra Starr.

Davido took to his X page to congratulate the South African singer who had the commercially biggest song in the category with 'Water' which peaked at NO. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Congratulations on your win @Tyllaaaaaaa! Big One for Africa! Keep soaring," Davido posted after his hit single 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys failed to win the category.

