Welcome to the vibrant and rhythmic world of East African music, where the beats echo the heart and melodies weave tales of passion and culture.
Zuchu longing for her honey & 6 other tunes released this week
Here is a list of 7 fresh songs this week!
As the sun sets on this week, a symphony of fresh and soul-stirring tracks has graced the airwaves, captivating the hearts of millions.
From the bustling streets of Nairobi to the serene shores of Zanzibar, the region's musical landscape is ablaze with creativity and talent.
Here is a list of top 7 fresh hits released this week
Ushawahi - DK Kwenye Beat fit Size 8 Reborn
'Ushawahi' is a song by Size 8 and Dk Kwenye beat that explores the theme of resilience in the face of adversity.
The song narrates the personal struggles of the artists, who faced various challenges such as false accusations, financial difficulties, and suicidal thoughts.
The song reveals how DK Kwenye Beat was accused of spreading STI and how his car key was taken because of a loan.
Maokoto - Billnass fit Marioo
Tanzanian hip-hop artist, Billnass, has released a new Amapiano song titled 'Maokoto,' featuring Marioo.
It is a captivating hit that showcases Billnas' lyrical prowess and infectious energy. With Marioo's smooth vocals adding a melodic touch, the song is a perfect blend of talent and creativity.
Honey - Zuchu
Tanzanian award winning musician and prolific songwriter Zuchu, has graced the music scene with a mesmerizing new hit titled 'Honey.'
This captivating song is already capturing the hearts of audiences, showcasing Zuchu’s exceptional talent and cementing her status as a rising star in the industry
Chum- King Kaka fit Jovial
Kenyan rapper King Kaka has released a new song 'Chum' featuring Jovial.
It’s a catchy and upbeat tune that celebrates love, friendship and loyalty. The lyrics are witty and clever, and the chorus is infectious. The song has a positive vibe and a great message about true love
Minimal Pressure - Khaligraph Jones
Kenyan singer and recording rapper khaligraph Jones has released a brand new song audio titled 'Minimal Pressure.'
The song explores Khaligraph Jones’s life story, illuminating his past and the struggles he encountered while pursuing popularity and achievement.
Moyo Wangu - Guardian Angel fit DJ Kezz
Kenyan gospel singer Guardian Angel has released a soulful gospel song featuring DJ Kezz.
The soft guitar melody, combined with the soothing harmonies of the background vocalists, sets the mood for the rest of the song.
Nyako - Vinny Flavour
Fast rising Kenyan musician Vinny Flavour has dropped another banger, 'Nyako.' It is a love song full of sweet praises for a woman.
