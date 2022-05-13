RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Legendary Kenyan rapper Bigpin Jatelo unveils much anticipated EP Pino

Dennis Milimo

Big Pin has featured Iggy, Silverstone Barz, and Naiboi in his new EP

Legendary Kenyan rapper Chrispin Mwangale, better known to his musical fans as Bigpin Jatelo has finally unveiled his much anticipated EP dubbed Pino.

The EP has a total of 6 songs with features from Nakuru finest Silverstone Barz, Iggy and musician Naiboi.

The six songs found in the EP are; Woke, Sweet Audio, Low, Toto, No Digidi and Beautiful featuring Iggy and Naiboi.

Just the other day, the rapper held an exclusive listening party to his EP that was graced by stars like; Nameless, Kristoff, Wyre, Dufla, H_art the Band’s Skoko among others.

“Thank you all who came thru for my my Bday/Litsening party at the tunnel I truly appreciate 🙏...My new Ep (PINO) is out on Boomplay and all streaming platforms...,” Big Pin said.

The Pino EP takes a dive into the person Big Pin. These past years have taken everyone on a rollercoaster and The Beast from the East is no expectation. Pino is an all encompassing EP that reveals the person behind Big Pin.

The star is currently on a media tour to promote the EP and has a launch on the 5th of June 2022 at The Alchemist.

Chrispin Mwangale is one of the pioneers of Urban Hip Hop and Kapuka sounds in Kenya, which revolutionized radio play and television entertainment to the digital era and saw the mass migration of Kenyan music lovers from western music genres to local music.

“My new EP (PINO) drops on MAY 9th..😊 Creating this Ep has been a humbling & fun process..Cant wait for you guys to hear it...Happy Birthday to me,” Big Pin shared.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

