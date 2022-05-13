Legendary Kenyan rapper Bigpin Jatelo unveils much anticipated EP Pino

The EP has a total of 6 songs with features from Nakuru finest Silverstone Barz, Iggy and musician Naiboi.

The six songs found in the EP are; Woke, Sweet Audio, Low, Toto, No Digidi and Beautiful featuring Iggy and Naiboi.

Just the other day, the rapper held an exclusive listening party to his EP that was graced by stars like; Nameless, Kristoff, Wyre, Dufla, H_art the Band’s Skoko among others.

“Thank you all who came thru for my my Bday/Litsening party at the tunnel I truly appreciate 🙏...My new Ep (PINO) is out on Boomplay and all streaming platforms...,” Big Pin said.

The Pino EP takes a dive into the person Big Pin. These past years have taken everyone on a rollercoaster and The Beast from the East is no expectation. Pino is an all encompassing EP that reveals the person behind Big Pin.

The star is currently on a media tour to promote the EP and has a launch on the 5th of June 2022 at The Alchemist.

Chrispin Mwangale is one of the pioneers of Urban Hip Hop and Kapuka sounds in Kenya, which revolutionized radio play and television entertainment to the digital era and saw the mass migration of Kenyan music lovers from western music genres to local music.