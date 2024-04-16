From Kayole to Australia: Musical journey of Kenyan rapper King Karz

In a recent interview, with this writer, the rapper shared insights into his musical journey, the challenges he's faced, and his aspirations for the future.

Early beginnings of rapper King Karz

Born in Eastleigh and raised in Kayole Nairobi, King Karz's passion for music began at a young age. He started writing songs at the tender age of 9 and continued to hone his craft throughout his high school years.

His early performances in school and participation in events like the 'Kasuku Talent Show' on KTN TV in 2017 laid the foundation for his musical career.

What sets King Karz's music apart is its authenticity. He aims to address the everyday struggles and challenges faced by his generation, delivering a message of perseverance and resilience. His lyrics inspire listeners to pursue their dreams relentlessly, regardless of obstacles.

Key milestones and experiences of King Karz

King Karz credits his high school performances and studio sessions in Kenya and Perth for shaping his musical journey.

Setting up his studio further enhanced his understanding of music production. Currently, he is delving into the business side of music, eager to learn and grow as an artist.

"Going to Studios back in Kenya and even here in Perth when I first came here helped me understand the basics of the recording process. Setting up my studio here at my house has also helped me understand music production much better and right now I’m starting to learn the business side of music which is interesting," he said.

Karz dropped his latest freestyle track, "8 AM in Perth," on April 9, 2024, capturing his journey in the city of Perth.

Challenges that King Karz has faced

Navigating the music industry, both in Kenya and Australia comes with its share of challenges.

However, King Karz sees each obstacle as an opportunity to learn and improve. He remains committed to his journey, embracing the lessons along the way.

Reflecting on the music landscape, King Karz acknowledged the universal appeal of music while recognising the distinct niches in different regions. He emphasised that personal taste plays a significant role in shaping music preferences.

Artists who inspire rapper King Karz

He expressed his admiration for artists like Nyashinski and looks forward to collaborating with both local and international talents in the future.