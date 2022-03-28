Rich Mavoko signs lucrative deal as he unveils new album 'Fundi'

In the 14 track album, the "Messi of Bongo Flava” has featured Kenya’s group H_art the Band on tack number 11, Mombasa finest Masauti appears on track number 11. Female rapper and Gengetone star Ssaru is on track number 15, while Sol Generation’s Nviiri the Storyteller has been featured on track number 13.

Others featured on the album include; Saraphina, rapper Fid Q and Big Zulu.

According to the singer, Fundi has an eclectic sound with genres ranging from his signature Bongo sound to South Africa's latest sound, Amapiano.

Rich Mavoko Pulse Live Kenya

Before officially launching the album, Mavoko held an exclusive listening party that brought together a good number of stakeholders in the music industry among them; Alikiba, Fid Q, Amber Lulu, Nay wa Mitego, Chege, Mwana FA, Young Killer, Tommy Flavour, Saraphina and Dayna Nyange amongst other A-list celebrities in Dar- es- Salaam.

The musician has released an album after signing a lucrative label deal with Ziiki Media as their first label artist.

"We love Rich Mavoko's music and wanted to give him our best effort as a label. We decided to concentrate on his album before announcing so that we can follow the momentum with actual actions," said Arun Nagar the C.E.O of Ziiki Media.

The Ziiki - Warner label known for its deals with heavyweights like Diamond and his Wasafi stable, Alikiba and his Kings Music stable, Harmonise and his Konde gang amongst other huge acts ventured into a label early pandemic.

The singer who has been in the music industry for almost two decades said that he is excited to share the Fundi project with the world after working on it for over a year.

On the album, has worked with award-winning producers in Tanzania, Kenya, and South Africa.

The album also features top-tier songwriters like Dex of Hart the Band, and videos and visuals from South African producers like Edible Eleven, who have also worked with Darassa and Alikiba respectively.

