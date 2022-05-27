RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kenyan creators to benefit from Spotify's Sh11 million grant [Details]

Dennis Milimo

Audio streaming and media services provider Spotify has announced that 10 Africa creators will be funded in a mission to help them highlight voices from the continent.

Information reaching our Entertainment desk details that Spotify will distribute Sh11, 670, 000 which is equivalent to $100,000 to 10 creators who will be part of the ‘Africa Podcast Grant’.

“Spotify is creating an Africa Podcast Grant to help highlight voices from the continent. The $100,000 grant will be given to 10 creators that are telling Africa’s story… This fund aims to amplify underrepresented stories and perspectives in podcasting,” Spotify noted.

The good news was relayed on Wednesday, in Johannesburg, South Africa during the celebrations of a crop of African creators who are making their voices heard and through that, showing the world the vast array of African talent.

The special occasion that had been dubbed ‘Sounds of Africa’, highlighted six artists and six podcasters, who came to life through a social media campaign in the week leading up to May 25.

The six podcasters included Kenya’s Mantalk.ke and The Sandwich Podcast, Nigeria’s I Said What I Said and Tea with Tay and South Africa’s True Crime ZA and After School is After School with Sis G.U. The six artists were Kenya’s Chris Kaiga and Nikita Kering’, Nigeria’s Ladipoe and Preyé, and South Africa’s Nomfundo Moh and Zoë Modiga.

The host for the evening was the multi-talented Patricia Kihoro, who kicked off the event with a fireside chat with Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify Africa’s Managing Director.

In her first ever interview in the role, Muhutu-Remy shared about the Spotify journey in Africa and how platforms like Spotify can help out African storytelling on the map.

A creator panel featuring Eli and Oscar of Mantalk.ke, Jola from I Said What I Said podcast and South African artist Zoë Modiga reiterated the importance of telling our own stories as a way of changing the perceptions of the continent.

The party officially kicked off with Blinky Bill, who delivered an electrifying set that got everyone dancing, and a couple of Kenyans in the house even joined him on stage.

South African dancer-turned-artist Kamo Mphela took the stage right after with a building shaking performance .

DBN Gogo was next with an Amapiano set, before the main act of the night, Nasty C took the stage. The Coolest Kid in Africa definitely delivered, ending with his hit song Particular. To close off the night, Juls took to the decks for an Afrobeats set that left everyone wanting more.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

