From love melodies to infectious energetic anthems, the music scene in the East African region is buzzing with fresh releases that promise to captivate your ears and have you grooving throughout the entire week.

Here is a list of the top 5 songs released this week.

Third Language - Fancy Fingers fit Dunnie

Renowned Kenyan artist and music producer Fancy Fingers of Sauti Sol music group have released his third solo project titled ‘Love Language’.

For Fancy Fingers, this album serves as a personal expression of love and admiration towards women and female artists.

He emphasises, "Love is a universal experience that resonates with all of us in one way or another. Through this album, I aim to uplift everyone who listens to it."

Beshte Yangu - Furthermore & Harry Craze

Gengetone artists Fathermoh and Harry Craze have dropped the music video for their collaboration 'Beshte Yangu'.

In Sheng slang, 'Beshte Yangu' translates to 'My Best Friend', and the song portrays the experiences shared with those we consider our closest companions, as depicted by Fathermoh and Harry Craze.

Nairobi Remix - Qwiss fit Khaligraph Jones

Renowned singer and songwriter, Qwiss, has set a new record with his latest song release, 'Nairobi Remix.'

This captivating track has become a global sensation, earning widespread acclaim and popularity among music enthusiasts. Don't miss out on the opportunity to download the MP3 version of this intriguing tune.

Utuko - Kagwe Mungai

Kenyan artist Kagwe Mungai has sparked excitement among his fans with the announcement of his newest project.

Not only has Kagwe penned a song inspired by his affection for girlfriend Sharon, but he has also recorded it, featuring her as the video vixen for the track titled 'Utuko'.

Bado - Jux

Tanzanian R&B sensation and versatile musician and songwriter Jux has delivered a captivating romantic song titled 'Bado Yupo' from his latest album.