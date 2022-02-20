RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Akothee advises Rue Baby on men in touching birthday letter

Make all life mistakes, come out if it alive and give us a testimony - Akothee

Kenyan musician Akothee
Kenyan musician Akothee

Musician and businesswoman Esther Akoth 'Akothee' kept up with her tradition of writing a letter to her daughter Rue Baby as she celebrated her February 20 birthday.

In her 2022 letter, Akothee celebrated her firstborn, impressed that she had grown into a 'disciplined girl' and vowed to remain her fiercest protector.

The Sweet Love singer seemed to be particularly concerned about Rue Baby's love life, pouring out advice on men and relationships while vowing to protect her from: "...any irresponsible man, who would try to deactivate what I activated."

Akothee advised Rue Baby to walk out of relationships she finds toxic and be free to explore the world.

Rue Baby
Rue Baby Rue Baby Pulse Live Kenya

"You a very disciplined girl, I want you to explore the world and enjoy your life before you decide what to settle for, my dear, kiss frogs until you land on the right one! Don't stick to a relationship that makes you feel empty or less. You must feel full for you to handle the universe," Akothee advised.

On a light note, Akothee assured her daughter that it would still be okay if she identified as a 'lesbian', saying that the orientation had recently become widely accepted in society.

"They will want to associate you with all kinds of [expletive], they will see you with your grandfather and serve tea, ooh anko (mubaba).

"They will be running after you with cameras, whenever you are around any male species, but hey at least it's good enough to prove you are attracted to the opposite sex. If they continually spot you with the same gender, they will nickname you a lesbian, which is okay, we have it in the society now,” Akothee noted.

The Give It To Me singer asked her daughter to prioritize her own wellbeing even with her status as a closely watched celebrity, encouraging Rue Baby to be unapologetic as she set her boundaries online.

"Internet is the new pandemic, control your energy, by unfollowing, blocking, any account that doesn't inspire you. No one wants energy sucked out of them," Akothee advised.

She added: “Never copy anyone, be the original version of yourself, even the one you are copying is not perfect, even you, you are not perfect, same to them, they are not perfect!”

Concluding her letter, the Hayakuhusu hitmaker told her younger one to make all life mistakes come out of it alive and give a testimony at the end of it all.

