Akothee advises Rue Baby on men in touching birthday letter

In her 2022 letter, Akothee celebrated her firstborn, impressed that she had grown into a 'disciplined girl' and vowed to remain her fiercest protector.

The Sweet Love singer seemed to be particularly concerned about Rue Baby's love life, pouring out advice on men and relationships while vowing to protect her from: "...any irresponsible man, who would try to deactivate what I activated."

Akothee advised Rue Baby to walk out of relationships she finds toxic and be free to explore the world.

Rue Baby Pulse Live Kenya

"You a very disciplined girl, I want you to explore the world and enjoy your life before you decide what to settle for, my dear, kiss frogs until you land on the right one! Don't stick to a relationship that makes you feel empty or less. You must feel full for you to handle the universe," Akothee advised.

On a light note, Akothee assured her daughter that it would still be okay if she identified as a 'lesbian', saying that the orientation had recently become widely accepted in society.

"They will want to associate you with all kinds of [expletive], they will see you with your grandfather and serve tea, ooh anko (mubaba).

"They will be running after you with cameras, whenever you are around any male species, but hey at least it's good enough to prove you are attracted to the opposite sex. If they continually spot you with the same gender, they will nickname you a lesbian, which is okay, we have it in the society now,” Akothee noted.

Akothee advises daughter Rue Baby on handling media attention

The Give It To Me singer asked her daughter to prioritize her own wellbeing even with her status as a closely watched celebrity, encouraging Rue Baby to be unapologetic as she set her boundaries online.

"Internet is the new pandemic, control your energy, by unfollowing, blocking, any account that doesn't inspire you. No one wants energy sucked out of them," Akothee advised.

She added: “Never copy anyone, be the original version of yourself, even the one you are copying is not perfect, even you, you are not perfect, same to them, they are not perfect!”