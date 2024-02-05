The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 indicators it's time to shed off excess weight

Amos Robi

Amos Robi

FILE - A subject's waist is measured during an obesity prevention study
Are you feeling sluggish, struggling to fit into your favourite jeans, or simply not as confident in your body as you used to be?

It might be time to consider shedding off excess weight. In a world where busy schedules and fast food temptations are the norm, it's easy to overlook the signs that our bodies may be carrying more weight than they can handle.

Shedding excess weight isn't just about looking fab in your Instagram selfies. It's about embracing a healthier lifestyle that keeps you buzzing with energy and keeps those dreaded lifestyle diseases at bay.

Here are 10 indicators that it might be time to make some healthy changes and shed off those extra kilos.

One of the most obvious signs that you may be carrying excess weight is when your clothes start feeling tighter than usual.

If you find yourself constantly having to squeeze into your jeans or struggling to button up your shirts, it's a good indicator that you may need to shed off some pounds.

Carrying excess weight can make even the simplest of tasks feel like a chore. If you find yourself struggling to climb a flight of stairs, bend down to tie your shoes, or even just walking short distances leaves you out of breath, it may be a sign that your body is carrying more weight than it can handle.

An obese woman
Excess weight can put added strain on your body, leaving you feeling tired and fatigued even after a full night's sleep.

If you find yourself constantly feeling tired or lacking energy throughout the day, it could be a sign that your body is carrying around too much weight.

Carrying excess weight puts extra pressure on your joints, leading to pain and discomfort, especially in weight-bearing areas such as the knees, hips, and lower back.

If you find yourself experiencing persistent joint pain or stiffness, it may be a sign that it's time to shed off some pounds.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a common health concern associated with excess weight.

If you have been diagnosed with high blood pressure or if you regularly monitor your blood pressure and notice it creeping up, it could be a sign that your body is carrying too much weight.

Being overweight can lead to high blood pressure
Being overweight or obese increases your risk of developing chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers.

If you have a family history of these conditions or if you have been diagnosed with any of them yourself, it's important to take steps to shed excess weight to reduce your risk.

Excess weight can interfere with your sleep quality, leading to problems such as sleep apnea, snoring, and insomnia.

If you find yourself tossing and turning at night, waking up frequently, or feeling unrested despite getting a full night's sleep, it may be a sign that your weight is impacting your sleep quality.

Carrying excess weight can take a toll on your self-esteem and confidence, affecting how you feel about yourself and how you interact with others.

If you find yourself feeling self-conscious or avoiding social situations because of your weight, it may be a sign that it's time to make some changes.

Excess weight can contribute to digestive issues such as acid reflux, heartburn, and indigestion.

If you frequently experience these symptoms after eating, it may be a sign that your weight is impacting your digestive health.

A man suffering from heartburn
Carrying excess weight can affect your cognitive function, making it difficult to focus and concentrate on tasks.

If you find yourself feeling foggy-headed or struggling to stay alert throughout the day, it could be a sign that your weight is impacting your mental clarity.

