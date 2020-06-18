How about learning some new skills during quarantine that will help you not just now but also in the future? Like for instance doing your hair to save on salon money. Especially now that you might feel insecure going to the salon, you need to learn a few DIY hairstyles. Every day can’t just be a bad hair day when there are so many online tutorials on how to do your hair.

On those days you want a different look, you can try out a curly look. And the best thing is that your hair doesn’t have to be palmed and there is no heat involved at all. Couldn’t be any better, right? After all, you want to stay away from as much heat as possible since it can be damaging to your hair.

That said, here are a few simple hacks you can use to achieve a curly look on your hair without any heat:

1. Bantu knots

Bantu knots are quite easy to do. However, for best results, you might have to leave them for a few days. The longer you stay with them, the more defined the curls will be. Even so, some people will just leave them overnight while others might need to leave them for up to two days.

Clean your hair well, apply a leave-in conditioner and detangle. While your hair is still damp, divide it into smaller sections and oil generously. You could use coconut oil, castor oil or the oil of your choice. After oiling, it’s time to do the knots.

Take a small section of your hair, apply some hair gel on it then coil it from the root area to the end. Now coil the twisted strand close to your skin to form a knot. Repeat and leave them to dry for a day or two.

2. Twist outs

Unlike the Bantu knots where you just coil one strand, you use two strands with twist outs. If your hair is not already wet, spritz some water and make sure it’s well hydrated. Apply leave-in conditioner followed by an oil of your choice to seal in the moisture.

Take a section of your hair and apply some gel while making sure that your hair is well detangled. You do not want any knots for well-refined curls. Divide the section into two strands and twist to the end. Repeat and leave them to dry. Be sure to cover your head with a scarf or bonnet, satin, preferably while going to bed.

3. Finger coils

Just like their name, you coil your hair around the finger to make them. The preparation process is just like when doing the twist outs but the difference come in how you coil the hair. With finger coils, you take a small section of your hair, twist it a little then start coiling it around your index finger until you reach the ends.

If your hair is short, it might be difficult to coil it around your finger but at least you can still try bantu knots or two strands twist outs.

