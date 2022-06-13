RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Kenyan born Dr Maria Bayerl opens own cosmetic clinic in Bucharest, Romania

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Dr Maria Bayerl who is plastic Surgeon is also set to open a new cosmetic clinic in Kenya

Kenyan born Dr Maria Bayerl opens own cosmetic clinic in Bucharest, Romania
Kenyan born Dr Maria Bayerl opens own cosmetic clinic in Bucharest, Romania

Kenyan born and raised Dr Maria Bayerl has opened her own cosmetic clinic dubbed Bayerl Beauty Clinic in Bucharest, Romania.

Recommended articles

According to Dr Maria who is a Cosmetic surgeon with over 10 years of experience, her clinic will be a refuge place for gorgeous women and men in need of A list services.

She also said that the facility with act as a workplace for women in the medical industry to learn, work and grow profession.

“We are proud to bring a larger state-of-the-art facility and expanded services to Bucharest neighborhood,” she said.

Kenyan born Dr Maria Bayerl opens own cosmetic clinic in Bucharest, Romania
Kenyan born Dr Maria Bayerl opens own cosmetic clinic in Bucharest, Romania Kenyan born Dr Maria Bayerl opens own cosmetic clinic in Bucharest, Romania Pulse Live Kenya

She says that the aesthetic clinic will focus on providing lifestyle care services for skin, hair, body, and teeth.

"Our venture's motto is to provide comprehensive aesthetic solutions that will work towards enhancing the quality and appearance of your skin, body, and teeth. We have a team of highly trained professionals in aesthetics which consists of dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic dentists, and support staff to ensure providing cutting edge services in the cosmetic world,” Dr Maria said during the launch.

Dr Maria further explained that she is in a process of opening a new cosmetic clinic in Kenya before the end of the year.

Kenyan born Dr Maria Bayerl opens own cosmetic clinic in Bucharest, Romania
Kenyan born Dr Maria Bayerl opens own cosmetic clinic in Bucharest, Romania Kenyan born Dr Maria Bayerl opens own cosmetic clinic in Bucharest, Romania Pulse Live Kenya

“I believe that launching in Bucharest first is necessary because Bucharest the cosmetic medical field here is far much greater than in Kenya therefore setting up here will give me time to of course continue learning, continue sourcing everything I would need to take my place in Kenya as the leading cosmetic surgeon.

“I believe that with the demand that will come of our quality cosmetic medical services, we will grow and be open to hiring more people that share in the dream of Bayerl Beauty Clinic,” she remarked.

Bayerl went to Romania through a scholarship immediately after high school to study medicine.

“When I had finished high school I got a scholarship to go to Romania to do medicine and it was a wonderful scholarship because it covered schooling, accommodation and Romania ended up choosing me and I stayed there finished my education and stared my specialization and it has been nothing but a bliss," she added.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan born Dr Maria Bayerl opens own cosmetic clinic in Bucharest, Romania

Kenyan born Dr Maria Bayerl opens own cosmetic clinic in Bucharest, Romania

Anerlisa Muigai opens up on how her new boyfriend won her heart [screenshot]

Anerlisa Muigai opens up on how her new boyfriend won her heart [screenshot]

How death of top rugby player Tony Onyango was turned against his wife

How death of top rugby player Tony Onyango was turned against his wife

Willis Raburu's wife Ivy Namu reveals they did not plan for baby number two

Willis Raburu's wife Ivy Namu reveals they did not plan for baby number two

Vioja Mahakamani actor holds fundraiser to raise Sh6 million for surgery & treatment

Vioja Mahakamani actor holds fundraiser to raise Sh6 million for surgery & treatment

Britney Spears marries fiancé Sam Asghari in fairy-tale wedding

Britney Spears marries fiancé Sam Asghari in fairy-tale wedding

City photographer Magunga proposes to girlfriend in the wilderness [Photos]

City photographer Magunga proposes to girlfriend in the wilderness [Photos]

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Trending

Kenyan born Dr Maria Bayerl opens own cosmetic clinic in Bucharest, Romania

Kenyan born Dr Maria Bayerl opens own cosmetic clinic in Bucharest, Romania