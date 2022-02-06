RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Womens Health

I'm happy - Murugi Munyi says after lipo procedure

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Murugi Munyi confirms undergoing a successful liposuction procedure in Kenya

Murugi Munyi, co-host on the TMI podcast, undergoes liposuction procedure
Murugi Munyi, co-host on the TMI podcast, undergoes liposuction procedure

Joan Murugi Munyi, co-host of the popular TMI podcast, has undergone a liposuction procedure. Mrs Munyi shared the information with her loyal fans over the weekend confirming that she felt happy with results from the cosmetic surgery.

Recommended articles

Liposuction is a surgical procedure where excess fat is suctioned out of parts of the body where diet and exercise have not been able to get rid of the undesirable fat deposits.

A majority of lipos done globally target the abdomen area; sometimes fat removal is narrowed down to either the lower or upper abdominal sections and in some cases the entire midsection.

"The procedure went well and I'm recovering - the pain meds I'm on are real strong so I've been in and out of sleep since Thursday afternoon pretty much. Recovery is hard but we're taking it one step at a time, one day at time," she stated on the morning of January 5 before leaving the hospital.

Murugi explained to her fans that her recovery would take a considerable amount of time, promising to give details once she was fully recovered.

Co-host of the TMI Podcast, Mrs Murugi Munyi
Co-host of the TMI Podcast, Mrs Murugi Munyi Pulse Live Kenya

"Is my stomach flat? Yes! The recovery journey is long though. There's a lot of swelling and bruising right now but even still, y'all I'm already happy with where we are now. I'll share more in the coming weeks," the content creator assured.

Appreciating her husband, Zack Munyi, for supporting her through the surgery Murugi asked fans for ideas on what she could to express her gratitude and a fan suggested 'another baby'.

To which Mrs Munyi responded: "...everyone saying this, surely after I just had lipo now you want me to get pregnant and undo all this hard work, struggle and pain? Never."

The podcaster relayed that the most difficult part of the experience was managing pain, noting that strong painkillers had been prescribed for her and indicating that she was taking the time to rest.

"My tummy is currently completely strapped up and compressed so there's nothing to see here. It's still a long road ahead," she ended the updates on her surgery.

A quick check online estimates the average cost of a liposuction procedure at a little over Sh400,000.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I'm happy - Murugi Munyi says after lipo procedure

I'm happy - Murugi Munyi says after lipo procedure

Online debate: Has Zari Hassan undergone a BBL?

Online debate: Has Zari Hassan undergone a BBL?

Nick Cannon apologises for ‘pain or confusion’ over news of 8th baby

Nick Cannon apologises for ‘pain or confusion’ over news of 8th baby

Media personalities with the most lucrative side hustles

Media personalities with the most lucrative side hustles

Actress Mama Baha announces pregnancy, reveals how she met her husband

Actress Mama Baha announces pregnancy, reveals how she met her husband

Rihanna shares pregnancy photo on Instagram

Rihanna shares pregnancy photo on Instagram

Why Joho's wife has filed for divorce after 11 years

Why Joho's wife has filed for divorce after 11 years

From Rihanna to Jackie Matubia - 7 celebrities expecting newborns in 2022

From Rihanna to Jackie Matubia - 7 celebrities expecting newborns in 2022

How to handle relationship conflicts without losing your partner

How to handle relationship conflicts without losing your partner