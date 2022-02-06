I'm happy - Murugi Munyi says after lipo procedure

Liposuction is a surgical procedure where excess fat is suctioned out of parts of the body where diet and exercise have not been able to get rid of the undesirable fat deposits.

A majority of lipos done globally target the abdomen area; sometimes fat removal is narrowed down to either the lower or upper abdominal sections and in some cases the entire midsection.

"The procedure went well and I'm recovering - the pain meds I'm on are real strong so I've been in and out of sleep since Thursday afternoon pretty much. Recovery is hard but we're taking it one step at a time, one day at time," she stated on the morning of January 5 before leaving the hospital.

Murugi explained to her fans that her recovery would take a considerable amount of time, promising to give details once she was fully recovered.

"Is my stomach flat? Yes! The recovery journey is long though. There's a lot of swelling and bruising right now but even still, y'all I'm already happy with where we are now. I'll share more in the coming weeks," the content creator assured.

Will Murugi Munyi have another baby after lipo?

Appreciating her husband, Zack Munyi, for supporting her through the surgery Murugi asked fans for ideas on what she could to express her gratitude and a fan suggested 'another baby'.

To which Mrs Munyi responded: "...everyone saying this, surely after I just had lipo now you want me to get pregnant and undo all this hard work, struggle and pain? Never."

The podcaster relayed that the most difficult part of the experience was managing pain, noting that strong painkillers had been prescribed for her and indicating that she was taking the time to rest.

"My tummy is currently completely strapped up and compressed so there's nothing to see here. It's still a long road ahead," she ended the updates on her surgery.