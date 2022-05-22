RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Jalango's harsh truth helped me work on my career - comedian Vinnie Baite

Authors:

Amos Robi

Vinnie revealed trying so many auditions but never qualifying in any

Vinnie Baite and Jalango
Vinnie Baite and Jalango

Online comedian Vinnie Baite has opened up on how failed auditions helped to boost his career.

Vinnie Baite who is now an online sensation, while speaking to Mungai Eve, said he failed in many comic auditions and even had to take a break from doing them anymore. The comedian however singled out auditions where he faced a panel of judges which included Ex-Kiss FM radio presenter Felix Odiwuor Jalang’o.

Vinnie Baite narrated making a poor joke and Jalang’o did not hide his opinion on the joke noting that he told him to go home and do other things.

“I went for so many auditions but out of them all I never qualified in any, in one of the auditions Jalango was one of the judges, I made a joke which was not funny and Jalang’o told me to go home and work on my career which I took very positively,” Baite stated.

Baite who later blew to become an online comic sensation also recently landed a radio job with Mediamax-owned radio station Milele FM.

Vinnie Baite
Vinnie Baite Vinnie Baite Pulse Live Kenya

Baite shared his latest development with his fans via his social media pages, urging them to always tune into his weekly show. The comedian will be hosting the show alongside legendary radio personality Francis Luchivya.

“God above everything 💜.Sasa mimi ni Radio presenter but hauwezi elewa 😂😂Tune in to Milele Fm from mon-fri every week tupepete iwake tukiwa na bigman @luchivya,” shared Vinnie Baite.

The news of Vinnie joining Milele FM comes days after his fellow comedian David Oyando stage name Mulamwah also joined Milele FM.

On Monday, May 16, 2022, the comedian mentioned that he has always aspired to be on the radio and finally the perfect opportunity has presented itself.

Comedian Mulamwah joins Milele FM
Comedian Mulamwah joins Milele FM Comedian Mulamwah joins Milele FM Pulse Live Kenya

“God is great, finally on radio - milele FM. It has always been my dream to one day be on radio , thanks to all konki fans who always believed in me and supported me in my craft from scratch. To everyone else out there, always do you,” Mulamwah said in part.

Mulamwah also used the opportunity to encourage his fellow youth to never give up on their dreams.

Mulamwah will be hosting a weekly show from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. alongside Meshack Jillani.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

