Nikita Kering leads launch of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty in Nairobi

Miriam Mwende

The award-winning singer is the Kenyan brand ambassador for the American brand owned by Rihanna

Award-winning Kenyan singer Nikita Kering on Friday led the official launch of Rihanna's Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty brand in Nairobi, Kenya.

Sharing that she has been a fan of the brand for some time, Kering posted: "Kenya! It’s happening... I’m so glad to be heading this campaign in Kenya while rocking my Fenty favs."

The star-studded launch event was held at Lintons stores in The Hub in Karen, as well as other of the stores' locations in Nairobi.

The launch was attended by a majority of Kenyan influencers, including the Over 25 content creators, fashion stylist Lady Mandy, Sauti Sol band member Chimano and others.

Simultaneously with the Nairobi launch, Fenty also launched in seven other countries in Africa as part of the cosmetics brands' official entry into the continent.

Fenty has collaborated with some of the continent's top cosmetics, makeup and online stores as their official partners, the Fenty line of products will be available in the stores starting Friday.

In West Africa, Fenty products can be purchased at Essenza stores in Nigeria and Ghana.

In Southern Africa, Rihanna's brand has partnered with Edgars stores in Botswana, Namibia and South Africa.

Other stores include Arc store in South Africa, Color Cafe Retail in Zambia and Catts Beaute in Zimbabwe.

Miriam Mwende

