Diamond in stiff competition with Nikita Kering & Zuchu for this prestigious award [Full List]

Nikita Kering has been pitted against Diamond, Harmonize and Zuchu for the coveted award in this year's Headies

The list of nominees for the 2022 edition of The Headies Awards is out and heavyweights in the music industry are set to battle it out for the coveted awards.

In East Africa, Kenya’s Nikita Kering will face off with Diamond Platnumz, Harmonize, Zuchu, Eddy Kenzo, and Meddy in the Best East African Artiste of the Year category.

The WCB Wasafi president has also been pitted against Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Aya Nakamura, Black Coffee, and Soolking for the African Artiste of the Year Award.

On March 1, Headies founder and Executive Producer Ayo Animashaun announced that the 2022 awards will be leaving the shores of Nigeria - the 15th installment of the Nigerian awards show will be held on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta Georgia.

Here is the full list of nominees for The Headies Awards

  1. Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania)
  2. Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)
  3. Harmonize (Tanzania)
  4. Meddy (Rwanda)
  5. Nikita Kering (Kenya)
  6. Zuchu (Tanzania)
  1. Emel Mathlouthi (Tunisia)
  2. Elgrandetoto (Morocco)
  3. Latifa (Tunisia)
  4. Manal (Morocco)
  5. Muhamad Ramadan (Egypt)
  6. Soolking (Algeria)
  1. Black Coffee (South Africa)
  2. Dj Tarico (Mozambique)
  3. Elaine (South Africa)
  4. Focalistic (South Africa)
  5. Jah Prayzah (Zimbabwe)
  6. Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
  1. 19 And Dangerous – Ayra Starr
  2. A Better Time – Davido
  3. Barnabas – Kizz Daniel
  4. Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) – Wizkid
  5. Kpos Lifestyle – Ajebo Hustlers
  6. Wondaland – Teni
  1. Gratitude – Timaya
  2. Love Is War – Prettyboy D-O
  3. Rainbow Riddim – Shank
  4. Three – Patoranking
  5. Yaadman Kingsize – Yung L
  1. Before We Fall Asleep – Johnny Drille
  2. If Orange Was A Place – Tems
  3. Love Deep High Life – Omawumi
  4. Rising – Falana
  5. The Prince I Became – Ric Hassani
  6. Water And Garri – Tiwa Savage
  1. 9:Esan – Brymo
  2. Intermission – Ibejii
  3. Legacy+ – Femi Kuti & Made Kuti
  4. Love And Highlife – The Cavemen
  5. P.S. Thank You For Waiting – Wavy The Creator
  6. Yabasi – Basketmouth
  1. Carpe Diem – Olamide
  2. Clone Wars Vol. 5: The Algorhythm – Show Dem Camp
  3. Golden – A-Q
  4. Mafia Culture, Vol. 2.0 – Idowest
  5. Providence – Ladipoe
  6. Sex Over Love – Blaqbonez
  1. 9:Esan – Brymo
  2. 19 & Dangerous – Ayra Starr
  3. Carpe Diem – Olamide
  4. Legacy + – Femi Kuti & Made Kuti
  5. Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) – Wizkid
  6. Yabasi – Basketmouth
  1. Celebrate Me – Patoranking
  2. Doings – Flavour Feat. Phyno
  3. Essence – Wizkid Feat. Tems
  4. High – Adekunle Gold Feat. Davido
  5. Monalisa – Lojay & Sarz
  6. Peru – Fireboy Dml
  1. Simi
  2. Tems
  3. Tiwa Savage
  4. Teni
  5. Niniola
  1. Adekunle Gold
  2. Burna Boy
  3. Davido
  4. Flavour
  5. Olamide
  6. Wizkid
  1. Ayra Starr
  2. Bnxn
  3. Lojay
  4. Ruger
  5. Zinoleesky
  1. Black Coffee (Nigeria)
  2. Burna Boy (Nigeria)
  3. Davido (Nigeria)
  4. Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania)
  5. Soolking (Algeria)
  6. Wizkid (Nigeria)
  7. Aya Nakamura (Mali)
  1. A-Q – The Last Cypher
  2. Blaqbonez – The Last Cypher
  3. Jesse Jagz – Vipers
  4. Ladipoe – Providence
  5. Payper Corleone – In Don We Trust
  6. Vector – Crown Of Clay
  1. 2face Idibia
  2. Ruggedman
  3. Davido
  4. Don Jazzy
  1. Calema (Sao Tome & Principe)
  2. Blanche Bailly (Cameroon)
  3. Dadju (DR Congo)
  4. Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)
  5. Innoss’b (DR Congo)
  6. Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)
  1. Breathe – A-Q Feat Chike
  2. Crown Of Clay – Vector & Mi Abaga Feat. Pheelz
  3. Early Momo – Vector Feat. Goodgirl LA
  4. Feeling – Ladipoe Feat. Bnxn
  5. Tycoon – Show Dem Camp – Feat. Reminisce & Mojo
  6. Loading – Olamide Feat Bad Boy Timz
  1. Av
  2. Fave
  3. Magixx
  4. Portable
  5. Ugoccie
  1. Celebrate Me – Patoranking
  2. Essence – Wizkid Ft Tems
  3. Jpy – Falana
  4. Loving Is Harder – Johnny Drille
  5. Meji Meji – Brymo
  6. Somebody’s Son – Tiwa Savage Ft Brandy
  1. Beats By Jayy – Golden (A-Q)
  2. Blaise Beatz – Sinner (Adekunle Gold Feat. Lucky Daye)
  3. Niphkeys – Feel Good (Mohbad)
  4. P Priime – Ozumba Mbadiwe (Reekado Banks)
  5. Pheelz – High (Adekunle Gold Feat. Davido)
  1. Baby Riddim – Fave
  2. Beggie Beggie – Ayra Starr Feat. Ckay
  3. Essence – Wizkid Feat. Tems
  4. Running (To You) – Chike Feat. Simi
  5. Promise – Niniola
  6. Sinner – Adekunle Gold Feat. Luck Daye
  1. Adekunle Gold – Sinner
  2. Ajebo Hustlers – Loyalty
  3. Brymo – Meji Meji
  4. Falana – Joy
  5. Fireboy Dml – Peru
  6. Omah Lay – Understand
  7. Best Rap Single
  1. Doings – Flavour
  2. Free Your Mind – Made Kuti
  3. Gonto – Ibejii
  4. Hustle – Basketmouth, The Cavemen, Bez, Dice Ailes
  5. Meji Meji – Brymo
  6. Selense – The Cavemen
  1. Ayra Starr – Toxic
  2. Liya – Alari
  3. Niniola – 6th Heaven
  4. Simi – Running (To You)
  5. Tems – Essence
  6. Waje – Last Time
  1. Brymo – Meji Meji
  2. Johnny Drille – Loving Is Harder
  3. Oxlade – Ojuju
  4. Ric Hassani – When I’m Gone
  5. Tay Iwar – Peaking
  1. Champion – (Fireboy Dml Feat. D Smoke) Directed By Tg Omori
  2. Ginger – (Wizkid Feat. Burna Boy) Directed By Meji Alabi
  3. Roju – (Chike) Directed By Pink
  4. Rain – (Yemi Alade Feat. Mzansi Youth Choir) Directed By Ovie Etseyatse
  5. Bling – (Blaqbonez Feat. Amaarae & Bnxn) Directed By Tg Omori
  6. Running – (Ladipoe Feat. Fireboy Dml) Directed By Director K
  1. Beggie Beggie – Ayra Starr Feat. Ckay
  2. Bling – Blaqbonez Feat. Amaarae & Bnxn
  3. Early Momo – Vector Feat. Goodgirl LA
  4. Essence – Wizkid Feat. Tems
  5. Feeling – Ladipoe Feat. Bnxn
  6. Running (To You) – Chike Feat. Simi
  1. Bella Shmurda – Cash App Feat. Zlatan & Lincoln
  2. Rexxie & Mohbad – Kpk
  3. Mohbad – Feel Good
  4. Naira Marley – Koleyewon
  5. Nektunez & Goya Menor – Ameno Amapiano (Remix)
  6. Poco Lee, Portable & Olamide – Zazoo Zehh
  1. Bloody Samaritan – Ayra Starr
  2. Bounce – Ruger
  3. High – Adekunle Gold Feat. Davido
  4. Monalisa – Lojay & Sarz
  5. Ozumba Mbadiwe – Reekado Banks
  6. Peru – Fireboy Dml
  1. Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan
  2. Fireboy – Peru
  3. Joeboy – Sip
  4. Lojay & Sarz – Monalisa
  5. Nektunez & Goya Menor – Ameno Amapiano (Remix)
  6. Olamide Feat. Omah Lay – Infinity
  7. Rema – Soundgasm
  8. Wizkid Feat. Tems – Essence
  1. Amaarae (Ghana)
  2. Angelique Kidjo (Benin)
  3. Aya Nakamura (Mali)
  4. Gyakie (Ghana)
  5. Kidi (Ghana)
  6. Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde)

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

