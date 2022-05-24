Diamond in stiff competition with Nikita Kering & Zuchu for this prestigious award [Full List]

In East Africa, Kenya’s Nikita Kering will face off with Diamond Platnumz, Harmonize, Zuchu, Eddy Kenzo, and Meddy in the Best East African Artiste of the Year category.

The WCB Wasafi president has also been pitted against Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Aya Nakamura, Black Coffee, and Soolking for the African Artiste of the Year Award.

On March 1, Headies founder and Executive Producer Ayo Animashaun announced that the 2022 awards will be leaving the shores of Nigeria - the 15th installment of the Nigerian awards show will be held on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta Georgia.

Diamond to face off with Nikita Kering, Harmonzie & Zuchu in this prestigious Awards [Full List] Pulse Live Kenya

Here is the full list of nominees for The Headies Awards

Best East African Artiste Of The Year

Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania) Eddy Kenzo (Uganda) Harmonize (Tanzania) Meddy (Rwanda) Nikita Kering (Kenya) Zuchu (Tanzania)

Best North African Artiste Of The Year

Emel Mathlouthi (Tunisia) Elgrandetoto (Morocco) Latifa (Tunisia) Manal (Morocco) Muhamad Ramadan (Egypt) Soolking (Algeria)

Best Southern African Artiste Of The Year

Black Coffee (South Africa) Dj Tarico (Mozambique) Elaine (South Africa) Focalistic (South Africa) Jah Prayzah (Zimbabwe) Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Best Afrobeats Album

19 And Dangerous – Ayra Starr A Better Time – Davido Barnabas – Kizz Daniel Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) – Wizkid Kpos Lifestyle – Ajebo Hustlers Wondaland – Teni

Best Reggae & Dancehall Album

Gratitude – Timaya Love Is War – Prettyboy D-O Rainbow Riddim – Shank Three – Patoranking Yaadman Kingsize – Yung L

Best R&B Album

Before We Fall Asleep – Johnny Drille If Orange Was A Place – Tems Love Deep High Life – Omawumi Rising – Falana The Prince I Became – Ric Hassani Water And Garri – Tiwa Savage

Best Alternative Album

9:Esan – Brymo Intermission – Ibejii Legacy+ – Femi Kuti & Made Kuti Love And Highlife – The Cavemen P.S. Thank You For Waiting – Wavy The Creator Yabasi – Basketmouth

Best Rap Album

Carpe Diem – Olamide Clone Wars Vol. 5: The Algorhythm – Show Dem Camp Golden – A-Q Mafia Culture, Vol. 2.0 – Idowest Providence – Ladipoe Sex Over Love – Blaqbonez

Album Of The Year

9:Esan – Brymo 19 & Dangerous – Ayra Starr Carpe Diem – Olamide Legacy + – Femi Kuti & Made Kuti Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) – Wizkid Yabasi – Basketmouth

Song Of The Year

Celebrate Me – Patoranking Doings – Flavour Feat. Phyno Essence – Wizkid Feat. Tems High – Adekunle Gold Feat. Davido Monalisa – Lojay & Sarz Peru – Fireboy Dml

Best Female Artiste

Simi Tems Tiwa Savage Teni Niniola

Best Male Artiste

Adekunle Gold Burna Boy Davido Flavour Olamide Wizkid

Next Rated

Ayra Starr Bnxn Lojay Ruger Zinoleesky

African Artiste Of The Year

Black Coffee (Nigeria) Burna Boy (Nigeria) Davido (Nigeria) Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania) Soolking (Algeria) Wizkid (Nigeria) Aya Nakamura (Mali)

Lyricist On The Roll

A-Q – The Last Cypher Blaqbonez – The Last Cypher Jesse Jagz – Vipers Ladipoe – Providence Payper Corleone – In Don We Trust Vector – Crown Of Clay

Humanitarian Award Of The Year

2face Idibia Ruggedman Davido Don Jazzy

East Central African Artiste Of The Year

Calema (Sao Tome & Principe) Blanche Bailly (Cameroon) Dadju (DR Congo) Fally Ipupa (DR Congo) Innoss’b (DR Congo) Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Best Rap Single

Breathe – A-Q Feat Chike Crown Of Clay – Vector & Mi Abaga Feat. Pheelz Early Momo – Vector Feat. Goodgirl LA Feeling – Ladipoe Feat. Bnxn Tycoon – Show Dem Camp – Feat. Reminisce & Mojo Loading – Olamide Feat Bad Boy Timz

Rookie Of The Year

Av Fave Magixx Portable Ugoccie

Best Recording Of The Year

Celebrate Me – Patoranking Essence – Wizkid Ft Tems Jpy – Falana Loving Is Harder – Johnny Drille Meji Meji – Brymo Somebody’s Son – Tiwa Savage Ft Brandy

Producer Of The Year

Beats By Jayy – Golden (A-Q) Blaise Beatz – Sinner (Adekunle Gold Feat. Lucky Daye) Niphkeys – Feel Good (Mohbad) P Priime – Ozumba Mbadiwe (Reekado Banks) Pheelz – High (Adekunle Gold Feat. Davido)

Best R&B single

Baby Riddim – Fave Beggie Beggie – Ayra Starr Feat. Ckay Essence – Wizkid Feat. Tems Running (To You) – Chike Feat. Simi Promise – Niniola Sinner – Adekunle Gold Feat. Luck Daye

Songwriter Of The Year

Adekunle Gold – Sinner Ajebo Hustlers – Loyalty Brymo – Meji Meji Falana – Joy Fireboy Dml – Peru Omah Lay – Understand Best Rap Single

Best Alternative Song

Doings – Flavour Free Your Mind – Made Kuti Gonto – Ibejii Hustle – Basketmouth, The Cavemen, Bez, Dice Ailes Meji Meji – Brymo Selense – The Cavemen

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Ayra Starr – Toxic Liya – Alari Niniola – 6th Heaven Simi – Running (To You) Tems – Essence Waje – Last Time

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Brymo – Meji Meji Johnny Drille – Loving Is Harder Oxlade – Ojuju Ric Hassani – When I’m Gone Tay Iwar – Peaking

Best Music Video

Champion – (Fireboy Dml Feat. D Smoke) Directed By Tg Omori Ginger – (Wizkid Feat. Burna Boy) Directed By Meji Alabi Roju – (Chike) Directed By Pink Rain – (Yemi Alade Feat. Mzansi Youth Choir) Directed By Ovie Etseyatse Bling – (Blaqbonez Feat. Amaarae & Bnxn) Directed By Tg Omori Running – (Ladipoe Feat. Fireboy Dml) Directed By Director K

Best Collaboration

Beggie Beggie – Ayra Starr Feat. Ckay Bling – Blaqbonez Feat. Amaarae & Bnxn Early Momo – Vector Feat. Goodgirl LA Essence – Wizkid Feat. Tems Feeling – Ladipoe Feat. Bnxn Running (To You) – Chike Feat. Simi

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Bella Shmurda – Cash App Feat. Zlatan & Lincoln Rexxie & Mohbad – Kpk Mohbad – Feel Good Naira Marley – Koleyewon Nektunez & Goya Menor – Ameno Amapiano (Remix) Poco Lee, Portable & Olamide – Zazoo Zehh

Best Afrobeats Single Of The Year

Bloody Samaritan – Ayra Starr Bounce – Ruger High – Adekunle Gold Feat. Davido Monalisa – Lojay & Sarz Ozumba Mbadiwe – Reekado Banks Peru – Fireboy Dml

Headies’ Viewer’s Choice

Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan Fireboy – Peru Joeboy – Sip Lojay & Sarz – Monalisa Nektunez & Goya Menor – Ameno Amapiano (Remix) Olamide Feat. Omah Lay – Infinity Rema – Soundgasm Wizkid Feat. Tems – Essence

Best West African Artiste Of The Year