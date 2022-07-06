RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Here's what we know about Kanye's jacket North West wore to Paris Fashion Week

Temi Iwalaiye

North West is truly her father’s daughter.

North wearing Kanye's West lookalike jacket [Pagesix]
North wearing Kanye's West lookalike jacket [Pagesix]

We couldn’t help but notice North West was wearing a blue jacket that might have belonged to her father, Kanye West.

North went with her mother, Kim Kardashian, to Paris Fashion Week. While on a trip to a Balenciaga store, she wore a vintage varsity jacket from Kanye’s streetwear label that never took off, Pastelle.

Kanye West and her mom Kim Kardashian [Pagesix]
Kanye West and her mom Kim Kardashian [Pagesix] Pulse Nigeria

Pastelle was Kanye’s first venture into fashion in 2004, but the clothes never made it in stores even though he collaborated with hot shots like Virgil Abloh and Ian Connors.

We recognised the jacket because Kanye wore it to the 2008 American Music Awards, and given that it was some sizes bigger than her, it might as well be her father’s jacket. This jacket is now a collector’s item and valued at $10,000.

Kanye West the American Music Awards [GQ]
Kanye West the American Music Awards [GQ] Pulse Nigeria

No doubt, North West loves fashion, she paired the jacket with Balenciaga’s crocs and a mini bag and with her styling she is shaping up to becoming a fashion icon.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

