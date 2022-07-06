We couldn’t help but notice North West was wearing a blue jacket that might have belonged to her father, Kanye West.
Here's what we know about Kanye's jacket North West wore to Paris Fashion Week
North West is truly her father’s daughter.
North went with her mother, Kim Kardashian, to Paris Fashion Week. While on a trip to a Balenciaga store, she wore a vintage varsity jacket from Kanye’s streetwear label that never took off, Pastelle.
Pastelle was Kanye’s first venture into fashion in 2004, but the clothes never made it in stores even though he collaborated with hot shots like Virgil Abloh and Ian Connors.
We recognised the jacket because Kanye wore it to the 2008 American Music Awards, and given that it was some sizes bigger than her, it might as well be her father’s jacket. This jacket is now a collector’s item and valued at $10,000.
No doubt, North West loves fashion, she paired the jacket with Balenciaga’s crocs and a mini bag and with her styling she is shaping up to becoming a fashion icon.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke