The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

KiDi's fashion statement sparks debate

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Ghanaian artist Kidi has once again grabbed the spotlight, this time with a daring choice that has ignited a range of opinions.

Kidi's fashion
Kidi's fashion

The singer was recently spotted donning a unique attire- shorts that bear a striking resemblance to a skirt, often referred to as "skorts" - leading to a flurry of reactions from fans, fashion enthusiasts, and the general public alike.

Known for pushing boundaries and expressing his individuality through his style, Kidi's latest fashion statement has undoubtedly stirred the pot.

The fusion of traditional masculine and feminine elements in his outfit challenges conventional norms and highlights the evolving landscape of gender-neutral fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some admirers applaud Kidi's audaciousness in embracing non-traditional fashion, others have voiced concerns and criticism, emphasizing the potential confusion that such boundary-pushing fashion might generate.

This diversity of reactions reflects the broader societal conversations around gender norms and self-expression.

Fashion has long been a means of articulating one's personality, beliefs, and attitude, and Kidi's choice is no exception.

It's worth noting that the 'Likor' singer is not the first celebrity to experiment with this type of fashion or blur the lines between masculine and feminine attire.

The entertainment industry has witnessed a growing number of artists and personalities who use their platform to promote and encourage acceptance of a broader spectrum of fashion choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the discourse surrounding Kidi's latest fashion venture continues, it serves as a reminder that fashion remains a potent form of self-expression.

While opinions may vary, his bold fashion choice undeniably contributes to the ongoing dialogue evolving nature of style in today's world.

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 insightful answers to why he hasn't proposed

4 insightful answers to why he hasn't proposed

KiDi's fashion statement sparks debate

KiDi's fashion statement sparks debate

5 weird things that can help you live longer

5 weird things that can help you live longer

Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach upsets like constipation, bloating?

Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach upsets like constipation, bloating?

10 qualities guys look for in a woman

10 qualities guys look for in a woman

10 historic inventions that have made everyday life simpler

10 historic inventions that have made everyday life simpler

A 'Gen Z Bible' account is translating the Bible into internet slang. Viewers love it, but a theological scholar thinks it's cheapening the faith.

A 'Gen Z Bible' account is translating the Bible into internet slang. Viewers love it, but a theological scholar thinks it's cheapening the faith.

Put the phone down: 4 ways technology is damaging your marriage

Put the phone down: 4 ways technology is damaging your marriage

6 simple foods you should start eating to prevent stress and depression

6 simple foods you should start eating to prevent stress and depression

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yvonne Mugure answers questions from Pulse Kenya presenter Muthoni Irungu during the launch of the Medigah London Hair app at the Social House, Nairobi on August 24, 2023

My most expensive wig is worth Sh580,000 - Yvonne Mugure

Best shoes for brides [Jimmychoo]

5 most beautiful shoes for brides