Stefflon Don transforms into an African Queen for birthday celebration

For her 31st birthday, she went full African. The theme was afro royal. While some people accused her of cosplaying African, her ancestry is African. People of African descent should be allowed to appreciate African culture.

Is she cosplaying? We don’t think so, you can't cosplay what you truly are. On the contrary, we think she looks gorgeous.

For her first look, she wore an Ankara ball gown with lace trimmings at the top by Mimmy Eboah. Her hair was packed in a ponytail. She even wore an Ankara gele.