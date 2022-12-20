ADVERTISEMENT
Stefflon Don transforms into an African Queen for birthday celebration

Temi Iwalaiye

Stefflon channels African culture in birthday pictures.

Stefflon Don at her birthday party [Instagram]
Stefflon Don at her birthday party [Instagram]

Jamaican- British rapper Stefflon Don celebrated her birthday over the weekend in London, United Kingdom. Apart from being a rapper, she also has a famous ex, Burna Boy.

For her 31st birthday, she went full African. The theme was afro royal. While some people accused her of cosplaying African, her ancestry is African. People of African descent should be allowed to appreciate African culture.

Is she cosplaying? We don’t think so, you can't cosplay what you truly are. On the contrary, we think she looks gorgeous.

For her first look, she wore an Ankara ball gown with lace trimmings at the top by Mimmy Eboah. Her hair was packed in a ponytail. She even wore an Ankara gele.

For the second look, she wears an Ankara blazer-like dress. Love how brightly coloured, it exuded African excellence.

