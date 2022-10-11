Make your Friday evening epic with Sh3,000 at the Mövenpick Hotel, here's how

Friday is associated with all feel-good vibes, a day to reminisce the entire week as the crossover to another week takes place.

While many choose to party and drink their way to the weekend, others choose to experiment with new foods and joints where they have good times to unwind.

Mövenpick Hotel has just that for you, burgers and grills for Friday is definitely something different from the rest.

Food at the Movenpick Hotel Pulse Live Kenya

The experience which began this October runs every Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the ‘Baluba Restaurant’. With Sh3,000 guests are able to eat to their fill while enjoying the serenity of the amazing surrounding.

The motivation behind this offering is that Westlands, being the pulse of the city has been lacking an upscale burger and grill experience where live cooking, melodic tunes and mouth-watering food come to tango.

Besides good flame-grilled cuts, one also enjoys cocktails and beers all-inclusive in the Sh3,000.

Burgers and Grills adds to the myriad of offers available at the hotel including “The Mediterranean Power Lunch” which is an exclusive set menu dining experience at The View Restaurant - 24 floors above ground with a stunning panorama of Nairobi.

Guests may also experience the city wake-up as the restaurant will play host to an exclusive breakfast every day of the week.