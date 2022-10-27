RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

7 of the world's most visited statues

Amos Robi

When watching a movie you have probably seen these majestic statues providing scenic backgrounds for filmmakers.

Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue, The Statue of David in Florence, Italy, and India's Statue of Unity
Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue, The Statue of David in Florence, Italy, and India's Statue of Unity

Statues bring out the best of artistic and architectural talent while immortalising significant persons, commemorating defining moments of a people as well as providing religious symbolism.

Many statues have stood out to be among the most visited by tourists from across the world. Below are seven statues that are among the most visited in the world.

Located in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, Christ the Redeemer statue receives 2 million visitors every year.

The statue was built between 1922 and 1931 atop Corcovado mountain in the Tijuca Forest National Park and is among the most prominent tourist attractions in Brazil as well as South America.

The iconic Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio De Janeiro
The iconic Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio De Janeiro AFPTV

Any avid fan of Hollywood films has probably seen this statue in hundreds of movies.

The Statue of Liberty was gifted to the United States by the people of France. Since 1886, the statue has been with the United States and today it stands as a sign of liberty and democracy for the world's largest economy.

Statue of liberty
Statue of liberty Travel

About 4 million tourists visit the Statue of Liberty annually.

Carved out in marble, this 'naked' sculpture is located in Florence, Italy. David by Michelangelo is one of the most famous statues in the world.

The Statue is a representation of the Bible's King David who grew from a shepherd boy to become the King of Israel, which was the most powerful nation of his time.

The Statue of David in Italy
The Statue of David in Italy The Statue of David in Italy Pulse Live Kenya

The statue standing 5.17 metres tall was constructed between 1501 and 1504 and about 1.2 million tourists visit the Statue of David every year.

The African continent is not left behind in having great sculptural designs. One of the most famous statues in the world, the Great Sphinx of Giza, is a massive work of art that depicts a human head mounted on a massive lion's body, all made out of limestone.

Located in the Egyptian city of Cairo, the statue adds to the many iconic sculptures in the North African country.

Built approximately 2500 BC, the great Sphinx of Giza is among the most visited statues with more than 14 million visitors yearly.

The Great Sphinx of Giza is believed to have been carved from only one piece of rock
The Great Sphinx of Giza is believed to have been carved from only one piece of rock ece-auto-gen

This monumental statue in Russia was built to commemorate the Battle of Stalingrad which took place during the Second World War. It stands on the bank of the river Volga and is 85 meters tall.

It is a statue of a woman walking with a raised sword calling on her sons to rise up for the battle. Visitors have to walk up 200 stairs to reach the statue, they represent the battle's 200-day duration.

The Motherland is calling Statue
The Motherland is calling Statue The Motherland is calling Statue Pulse Live Kenya

Thousands of visitors throng The Motherland is Calling statue which has been regarded as a place of healing for the Russian people who lost many soldiers in the war.

Beneath the statue lies the remains of thousands of unidentified soldiers who died during the war.

Built between 1997 and 2008, the Spring Temple Buddha is among the world’s tallest statues. Until 2018, it had held the record of the world’s tallest statue, before the Statue of Unity in India overtook it.

Spring Temple Buddha in China
Spring Temple Buddha in China Spring Temple Buddha in China Pulse Live Kenya

The statue represents Vairocana Buddha, the Buddhist concept of emptiness.

Visited by over one million people every year, the statue is acknowledged to be a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) world heritage site.

Located in Gujarat, India, the Statue of Unity is the tallest statue in the world standing at 182 meters off the ground.

The statue represents Indian activist Vallabhbhai Patel who was the first deputy prime minister and home minister of independent India.

The Statue of Unity in India
The Statue of Unity in India The Statue of Unity in India Pulse Live Kenya

The statue took five years to complete and was officially inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in February 2022.

The statue has since been visited by over 7 million people from across the world.

Read Also

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

7 of the world's most visited statues

7 of the world's most visited statues

How Citizen TV anchor's exit was quietly executed after 5 years at the station

How Citizen TV anchor's exit was quietly executed after 5 years at the station

Eve Mungai & fiancé Trevor leave fans guessing after sharing a photo in hospital

Eve Mungai & fiancé Trevor leave fans guessing after sharing a photo in hospital

9 s*x positions for couples with a legit height difference

9 s*x positions for couples with a legit height difference

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian

Here’s why moaning during s*x is such a good thing, according to s*x experts

Here’s why moaning during s*x is such a good thing, according to s*x experts

8 smart ways to make him last longer in bed

8 smart ways to make him last longer in bed

These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

Trending

These are the longest bridges in Africa

These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue, The Statue of David in Florence, Italy, and India's Statue of Unity

7 of the world's most visited statues

New Zealand

Travel to New Zealand from Kenya: Top destinations