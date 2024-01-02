The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 irresistible charms that make 'kienyeji' girlfriends experts in bed

Lynet Okumu

Imagine the creativity that blossoms under the moonlight or amidst the rustling leaves – it's a playground of passion waiting to be explored!

Ghanaian couple kissing passionately
Ghanaian couple kissing passionately

Picture this – the charm of a kienyeji girlfriend, a term used to describe a woman who has embraced the simplicity of village life away from the hustle and bustle of the city and technology.

Curious about preferences, I decided to ask 10 men in Nairobi whether they leaned towards the 'kienyeji' or 'broiler'(A term used to refer to woman who is woke and esxpos side.

Surprisingly, seven out of ten opted for kienyeji, and their reasons, though quirky, were undeniably fascinating.

It's like finding a rare gem amidst the chaos of city living, as one man on the bustling streets of Nairobi would tell you.

Away from the glitz of the high-tech world, these village girls add a distinct flavour to relationships that's simply irresistible – sentiments echoed by another man navigating Nairobi's lively streets.

Now, let's address the burning question – why do men believe a kienyeji girlfriend is the best in bed? Here are five entertaining reasons that these men find compelling.

In the village, life moves at a different pace. Unlike the hustle and bustle of the city, kienyeji girlfriends have mastered the art of slow living.

This leisurely approach translates seamlessly into the bedroom. There's no rush, no need to keep up with the city's frantic pace.

It's all about savoring the moment and creating an intimate connection that goes beyond the physical.

Plane gif (Tenor)
Plane gif (Tenor)

Village life means being surrounded by nature's wonders. From open fields to starlit skies, kienyeji girlfriends have grown up with the beauty of the great outdoors.

This connection with nature often translates into a deep appreciation for the sensual side of life.

Imagine the creativity that blossoms under the moonlight or amidst the rustling leaves – it's a playground of passion waiting to be explored.

cardi gif
cardi gif

City life can be demanding, often leaving relationships with a hint of routine. But with a kienyeji girlfriend, you're in for an unfiltered experience.

Their passion is raw, untamed, and unburdened by the complexities of modern living. There's an authenticity in their approach that can reignite the flames of desire.

In the village, conversations aren't dominated by screens and emojis. Kienyeji girlfriends have honed the art of face-to-face communication.

This ability to connect on a deeper level extends to the bedroom. It's not just about physical intimacy; it's about understanding each other's desires and creating a genuine bond that goes beyond the surface.

Gif
Gif
Food is a language of love, and kienyeji girlfriends are fluent in it. Growing up in an environment where cooking is an essential skill, these ladies know how to tantalize your taste buds.

And let's be honest, a way to someone's heart is often through their stomach. The sensuality of sharing a home-cooked meal can set the stage for an evening filled with warmth and desire.

Gif
Gif

And here's a thought for you – do you buy into the idea that kienyeji girls bring something special to the bedroom?

Lynet Okumu

