City photographer Magunga proposes to girlfriend in the wilderness [Photos]

Magunga had concealed the engagement ring in a holder that was made to resemble a rose flower stem.

Popular Nairobi photographer and travel vlogger George Magunga has proposed to his long time girlfriend Miss Cheptoo.
Magunga popped the question during an intimate getaway trip to Tsavo West National Park.

The content creator had concealed the engagement ring in a holder that was made to resemble a rose flower stem.

He shared the news online with a sweet message to his soon-to-be wife Cheptoo.

Magunga took the time to explain the planning that had gone into the proposal, sharing his personal moments of apprehension.

He narrated that keeping the proposal a secret was the most difficult part, but he chose to wait for the perfect moment.

"So many times I wanted to just blurt it out and be done with it once and for all. But you have to wait, with patient persistence, for the right moment.

"This moment came atop a Lions Rock in the middle of the wilderness," he narrated.

Indicating that he perfectly timed the proposal to coincide with the sunset at the picturesque location, Magunga also shared that he was relieved to have gone through with it.

"And as the sun went down, so did I. Like many gentlemen before me. A moment of promise, love and truth. When the lie is abandoned and the heaviness of hiding this red casing is lifted, and in relief I asked that fated question. My lakwan, friend of my heart, shall we?" he proposed.

Georgiendirangu - Yes!!! 🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 May God bless your union.

Natalietewa - Aaaaw congratulations ❤️ wishing you the most beautiful life ahead.

Shixkapienga - Congratulations 🤗🤗🤗

Anyikowoko - My friends ❤️ let’s do this! So proud of you two

Bonifacemwangi - Kaka braza, hongera sana 👊🏾

Jackyvike - Congratulations Magunga 🎉

