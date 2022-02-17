Here is how to start a conversation with a girl you like

Because first impressions matter a lot, here are five ways to talk to a girl for the first time and leave a good impression on her:

1. Timing is very key

This is the biggest thing you cannot afford to mess up. There is not much you can get right if your timing is poor.

The chances that she’ll even be patient enough to listen to you is cut in half if she’s in a bad mood when you approach her. Same thing goes for when she with a group of friends, or when she’s with a large group of friends, or when she’s in the middle of something else.

You’ll need to do a lot more to get her conversing with you normally and you don’t want to put yourself through this stress and the increased possibility of failure.

So pay attention to timing. This in a way decides her attention span and of course, it could enhance or disrupt your flow.

2. Project confidence

Project this as powerfully as possible without crossing to haughtiness. You can be confident without being disrespectful or condescending, and this is what you should always work towards.

Maintain eye contact with her. This is not negotiable. Don’t mumble or sound too hurried with your words, so they won’t sound rehearsed. Approaching someone for the first time is nerve-wracking in most instances but it must be done if you are to get the girl and with confidence, you’re already on your way there.

3. Compliment her skillfully

Talking to the girl for the first time is pretty much what you say, and how you say it.

So, having built the right level of confidence, the next thing is to use it wisely and one of the ways this will be useful is when you are complimenting the girl.

Don’t ever leave out compliments when talking to a girl for the first time. Be careful, however, to leave out the cheesy ones and stick to genuine compliments. Say something nice about what you can see on her right there and then.

Her eyes, the weave she has on, her smile, her shoes… it could be anything. Just make sure it’s genuine and not over-the-top. Women can sense and distinguish compliments from flattery and could become uncomfortable if you’re being overly flattering.

4. Open-ended questions

So as not to overdo the compliments, you’ll need to quickly move away from there to something else. This is where your ability to actually engage her in a conversation comes into play. You want to make her talk, so ask her questions that will enable her do so.

Instead of saying "so, have anything fun planned for the break?" (which can be answered with a short "yes" or "no"), say "what are you going to do to keep busy while school is out?"

A question that requires a detailed response is always better to keep a conversation flowing as opposed to one that can be answered with a short yes or no.

5. Don’t overstay your welcome

No matter how interesting the conversation gets, learn to leave while things are still fun. Don’t overdo the conversation to the point of awkwardness or void silence.

By leaving before the conversation dies down, you give yourself a higher chance of getting her number, getting her to say yes to a date with you and being able to hit her up next time because she’ll associate you more with fun than with boredom.