RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

How Wakavinye's lavish baby shower went down [Photos]

Irene Okere

It was all glitz and glamour at the orange and white themed baby shower

Kenyan comedienne Celestine Ndinda 'Wakavinye' during her baby shower held in August 2022
Kenyan comedienne Celestine Ndinda 'Wakavinye' during her baby shower held in August 2022

Comedian Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda 'Wakavinye' have held a lavish baby shower ahead of her delivery date.

The lavish baby shower was graced by their close friends and family among them celebrities in the film and music industry.

It was all glitz and glamour at the orange and white themed baby shower as everything was classy with a touch of royalty.

Celestina Ndinda during her baby shower
Celestina Ndinda during her baby shower Celestina Ndinda during her baby shower Pulse Live Kenya
Kenyan comedienne Celestine Ndinda 'Wakavinye' during her baby shower held in August 2022
Kenyan comedienne Celestine Ndinda 'Wakavinye' during her baby shower held in August 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Celestine shared a series of photos and videos of her exclusive baby shower, dressed in a pink off-the-shoulder dress.

Celestine Ndinda and her son Tugi
Celestine Ndinda and her son Tugi Celestine Ndinda and her son Tugi Pulse Live Kenya

The soon-to-be parents broke the news that their son Tugi is expecting a sibling During the Through Thick and Thin 3 show held at the Nairobi Cinema, where Celestine Ndinda showed up on stage with a baby bump well accentuated by a red dress.

After speculations from fans on comedian Njugush and wife Celestine Ndinda Kimani 'Wakavinye' expecting their second child, a special reveal during the filming of his show on Friday has further fueled the rumors.

Celestine Ndinda and Njugush
Celestine Ndinda and Njugush Celestine Ndinda and Njugush Pulse Live Kenya

During the Through Thick and Thin 3 show held at the Nairobi Cinema, fans were surprised when Celestine Ndinda showed up on stage with a baby bump well accentuated by a red dress.

As the couple is well known for keeping certain details of their life together private, they have characteristically avoided addressing the speculations.

Comedian Njugush pours his heart out to wife Wakavinye as she turns 29
Comedian Njugush pours his heart out to wife Wakavinye as she turns 29 Comedian Njugush pours his heart out to wife Wakavinye as she turns 29 Pulse Live Kenya

Their first child as Tugi is already a star at a young age owing to his YouTube channel with massive followers and modeling opportunities on his parents' online clothing store.

On Njugush’s YouTube channel, Celestine run a series titled Cele’s Pregnancy where she revealed details of her first experience in pregnancy.

She revealed that they conceived Tugi while on a sponsored vacation in Mombasa.

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Wakavinye's lavish baby shower went down [Photos]

How Wakavinye's lavish baby shower went down [Photos]

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

Gachagua's wife reveals her impact on husband's dressing

Gachagua's wife reveals her impact on husband's dressing

Ivy Namu in joy after son achieved major milestone

Ivy Namu in joy after son achieved major milestone

6 uncomfortable truths about friendship no one tells you about

6 uncomfortable truths about friendship no one tells you about

The fear of turning 30 as a Kenyan

The fear of turning 30 as a Kenyan

Cold and flu are common in cold weather, here are some home remedies

Cold and flu are common in cold weather, here are some home remedies

Sibling struggles only firstborns will understand

Sibling struggles only firstborns will understand

5 things women wish men knew about 'that time of the month'

5 things women wish men knew about 'that time of the month'

Trending

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

Eunice Njeri welcomes newborn, reveals she secretly got married

Eunice Njeri welcomes newborn, reveals she secretly got married [Photos]

Njambi TRHK

Former Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Njambi parts ways with husband

Ivy Namu

Ivy Namu in joy after son achieved major milestone