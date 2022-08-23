Comedian Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda 'Wakavinye' have held a lavish baby shower ahead of her delivery date.
How Wakavinye's lavish baby shower went down [Photos]
It was all glitz and glamour at the orange and white themed baby shower
The lavish baby shower was graced by their close friends and family among them celebrities in the film and music industry.
It was all glitz and glamour at the orange and white themed baby shower as everything was classy with a touch of royalty.
Celestine shared a series of photos and videos of her exclusive baby shower, dressed in a pink off-the-shoulder dress.
The soon-to-be parents broke the news that their son Tugi is expecting a sibling During the Through Thick and Thin 3 show held at the Nairobi Cinema, where Celestine Ndinda showed up on stage with a baby bump well accentuated by a red dress.
Njugush and Wakavinye announce pregnancy during TTnT3 show
After speculations from fans on comedian Njugush and wife Celestine Ndinda Kimani 'Wakavinye' expecting their second child, a special reveal during the filming of his show on Friday has further fueled the rumors.
During the Through Thick and Thin 3 show held at the Nairobi Cinema, fans were surprised when Celestine Ndinda showed up on stage with a baby bump well accentuated by a red dress.
As the couple is well known for keeping certain details of their life together private, they have characteristically avoided addressing the speculations.
Tugi is already a YouTube star
Their first child as Tugi is already a star at a young age owing to his YouTube channel with massive followers and modeling opportunities on his parents' online clothing store.
On Njugush’s YouTube channel, Celestine run a series titled Cele’s Pregnancy where she revealed details of her first experience in pregnancy.
She revealed that they conceived Tugi while on a sponsored vacation in Mombasa.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke