How Wakavinye's lavish baby shower went down [Photos]

The lavish baby shower was graced by their close friends and family among them celebrities in the film and music industry.

It was all glitz and glamour at the orange and white themed baby shower as everything was classy with a touch of royalty.

Celestina Ndinda during her baby shower

Celestine shared a series of photos and videos of her exclusive baby shower, dressed in a pink off-the-shoulder dress.

Celestine Ndinda and her son Tugi

The soon-to-be parents broke the news that their son Tugi is expecting a sibling During the Through Thick and Thin 3 show held at the Nairobi Cinema, where Celestine Ndinda showed up on stage with a baby bump well accentuated by a red dress.

Njugush and Wakavinye announce pregnancy during TTnT3 show

After speculations from fans on comedian Njugush and wife Celestine Ndinda Kimani 'Wakavinye' expecting their second child, a special reveal during the filming of his show on Friday has further fueled the rumors.

During the Through Thick and Thin 3 show held at the Nairobi Cinema, fans were surprised when Celestine Ndinda showed up on stage with a baby bump well accentuated by a red dress.

As the couple is well known for keeping certain details of their life together private, they have characteristically avoided addressing the speculations.

Comedian Njugush pours his heart out to wife Wakavinye as she turns 29

Tugi is already a YouTube star

Their first child as Tugi is already a star at a young age owing to his YouTube channel with massive followers and modeling opportunities on his parents' online clothing store.

On Njugush’s YouTube channel, Celestine run a series titled Cele’s Pregnancy where she revealed details of her first experience in pregnancy.