And it is a...Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu reveal baby's gender

Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu reveal baby's gender

Masia Wambua

Celebrity couple Nameless and wife reveal the gender of their third born.

Photo of Wahu and Nameless during their baby bump shoot
Photo of Wahu and Nameless during their baby bump shoot

Celebrity couple Nameless and his wife Wahu today, October 7 revealed the gender of their expected third born in a colorful event.

In the white, blue, and pink-themed event which was attended by close friends, the two revealed the gender of their third born which was shown by the bursting of poppers and letting out a cloud of smoke with the same color as that came from the poppers.

Nameless and his family during Wahu's baby shower
Nameless and his family during Wahu's baby shower

Pink symbolized a girl while blue stood for a boy and according to the video shared and what both wrote on their social media pages, they are expecting a baby girl.

The two shared the good news on their social media platforms where Wahu on her part wrote, "Baba Galz Chairman honored, excited, and ready for Duty," and Nameless copied the same message on his social media platforms.

At the event, Wahu was dressed in a long white dress with a flowered coat on top while her husband was in a short-sleeved white top and black pants with Sauti Sol's musician Bien Aime Baraza hanging around with them among other celebrities.

The couple yesterday shared photos from a photoshoot the two had with Wahu dressed in a long gold dress while Nameless donned a copper-brow half jacket with black trousers.

Wahu and Nameless babybump shoot
Wahu and Nameless babybump shoot

Nameless captioned the photos: “The M'z grateful for this new stage of our life together!

While Wahu captioned: "I take nothing for granted. #grateful #number3.

Nameless and Wahu have also held a baby shower and also shared photos of them shopping in preparation for the coming of the baby which is expected very soon.

Some of the celebrities who have congratulated the two include, wellness advisor and dancer Chiki Kuruka who was among those present during the event, Bahati's wife, Diana Marua, Nana Owiti, content creator Milly WaJesus, and musician Akothee among many others.

emmerculatemaria Congratulations

kenyan_hippie Congratulations mama and baba watoto! Love you guys san

chikikuruka Was honored to be there

diana_marua Congratulations

nanaowiti Congratulations

akotheekenya Baas congratulations my darling

millywajesus Wooowc baba Galz congratulations

i_amkarimi The facial expression of last born 😂.. congratulations

azz_iad Congratulations

Read Also

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

