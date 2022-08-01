Ne-Yo speaks out after wife Crystal announced end of their 8 years' marriage

In a detailed post, Crystal, 35, exposed Ne-Yo’s infidelity with a confession that she is tired of sharing her husband with prostitutes.

“8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them.

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. “The mentality of a narcissist,” Crystal said in part.

Ne-Yo speaks out after wife Crystal Smith accused him of cheating on her for 8 years Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Renay went on to ask netizens and the general public to stop associating her with Ne-Yo or sending her videos of him cheating.

“I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.

"I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am head held high. If some can’t love you the way you deserve then I its up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart, I wish him nothing but the best,” Crystal Renay said.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Ne-Yo used his official Twitter account to counter his wife’s statement – asking for privacy to sort out his marital issues.

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time,” Ne-Yo tweeted.

The Ne-Yo and his wife’s tribulation come months after the two celebrated 6 years in marriage and 8 years of knowing each other.

“6 years of marriage to this wonderfully complex woman Crystal Smith. Watching her grow and evolve, allowing her energy to help me grow in ways I didn’t know I needed….it’s been the most beautiful learning experience thus far and I couldn’t imagine going thru it with anyone else.

"Let’s raise our kids right so they never ask us for money and only annoy us a lil’ bit. (yea right, wishful thinking).

