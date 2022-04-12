Sarah Kabu opens up on separation with Simon Kabu, his two baby Mamas [Video]

In a candid interview with Tina Lewis, Sarah confessed that she is tired of living a lie on social media, with the pretense that their marriage is perfect.

“It reached a point I said I don’t want to live a fake life anymore. I will live the real me and who I am. Sometimes I see people are getting inspired by me and yet I’m just showing the good part, they have not seen the bad part. Many look at us like humble people, and we have become soft targets for bad people and that’s why you see sometimes I hit back. 70 percent were very good people,” Sarah said.

Pulse Live Kenya

In her narration, Ms Kabu admitted that their marriage has reached a point where she is contemplating separation and discussions are already ongoing on the same.

“We have been discussing separation because I have been telling him I’m not so comfortable in this marriage and I’m tired of faking and we are in discussions. I wanted a peaceful separation and even co-parenting.

“I told him I will be moving out... just to calm and relax and take a breather. That day I slept at Trade Mark Hotel and the next when I came home... he had organized and picked the kids and went to Amboseli without my knowledge. He did not go with any of my nannies and one thing I believe is that they have a right to privacy,” the Bonfire Adventures CEO lamented.

Sarah made it clear that she was fully aware that her husband had two kids from his previous two relationships – a son and a daughter.

ece-auto-gen

“He had a relationship with someone and they had a daughter and he had another relationship with someone else and they had a son, so by the I was getting married I was aware of that.

"We have lived with him while supporting them from a distance from day one. In many occasions when he is going to meet them he has invited me," she noted.

Adding that: "One of the baby mama’s is very dramatic, sometimes I see her insulting him and sending me messages and all that... at one time he wanted to bring one of the kids home but I told him to give them support from a distance because I need my family close.

"I did not come to pick you from one of their houses, I found you a miserable young man na tumejijenga… but now of late after we did the public display of gifting our children properties, the other kids have been very aggressive," she shared.

Ms Kabu further stated that the biggest obstacle in their marriage has been interference from Kabu’s extended family (his baby mamas and kids). She also mentioned that the act of Simon going to Amboseli with their young kids without her consent, escalated to a point they had to involve the police.

How Simon Kabu's Valentine's Day proposal flopped Pulse Live Kenya

“I felt we should have had a better way of doing this… I feel very scared and distressed and feel my kids should not be put in such a situation.