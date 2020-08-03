Controversial blogger Edgar Obare was on Monday released from state custody after his arrest on Thursday last week.

The magistrate’s court in Kiambu ruled that Obare was entitled to bail in a case where socialite Natalie Tewa has complained that the blogger had broken the law by leaking her personal data.

He was released on a Sh100,000 cash bail despite protest from the state which wanted to hold him for further investigations.

The blogger had on Monday morning pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to him.

“On diverse dates between 9th day of July 2020 and 13th July 2020 at an unknown place, within the republic of Kenya, using your social media accounts, domain name www.bnn.ke and verified Instagram account @edgarobare, unlawfully disclosed to your online followers, personal data to with visa belonging to Natalie Wanjiru Githinji without her consent," the charge sheet read in part.

Obare was subject of a dramatic arrest on Thursday last week when he was picked up from his Kisumu home in Kisumu.

He was taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for questioning and subsequently taken to Gigiri Police Station.

This came after a heated expose that indicated that popular socialite Natalie Tewa was part of the entourage that visited ODM leader Raila Odinga in Dubai.

Others in the entourage included MP Junet Mohamed and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who traveled aboard a chartered private Jet.