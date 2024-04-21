No room for assassinations under my rule – Ruto’s bold response to Oburu Odinga

In acknowledgement of the country’s past that was also highlighted by Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga who appealed to General Francis Ogolla’s death, the President noted that no stone will be left unturned.

“Even though it was an accident; in this region we've had many such accidents and we've also had assassinations of leaders from this region. So when such things happen we are a bit suspicious not because of anything, but we want to know the truth.

“We want to ask the General's son (Joel) not to be impatient with us. It's not because of anything it is because once bitten twice shy. We asking for no stones to be left unturned and let us know the truth on who killed General Ogolla,” Oburu said amid applause from the crowd.

When he took to the podium, the President noted that his solemn duty is to secure every Kenyan and such incidents that were reported in the past will not happen during his rule.

"It is true we have lost many Kenyans because of extrajudicial killings, it is also very true that we have lost many because of political assassinations and I made a commitment to Kenyans that there will never be there shall never be again extra judicial killings or political assassinations," said President Ruto.

"There shall never be another occasion where we have bodies of Kenyans in river Yala. Not under my watch." Added the President.

He also reiterated that like every other Kenyan, he is interested in knowing the truth and all details shall be laid bare.

"I have full confidence in KDF. They are our foremost professional entity in Kenya therefore I have full confidence that General Omenda and the team he has appointed to make sure that all details are laid bare on the accident that took away the life of General Ogolla. I know the KDF are as concerned as I am and every Kenyan on the life of Ogolla." Stated Ruto.