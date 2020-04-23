The courts have summoned the Automobile Association of Kenya (AA Kenya) over a 50 per cent pay cut for its employees.

The Workers Union took the matter to court, accusing AA's management of effecting an unjustifiable and unilateral decision which affected more than 500 people.

AA workers have been deducted salaries for the months of March and April with the company claiming it was due to the effects of Covid-19.

However, the Kenya Long Distance Truck Drivers and Allied Workers Union termed the decision as unfair.

Automobile Association of Kenya summoned to court over salary deduction

Salary deductions

The union’s General Secretary, Mr Nicholas Mbugua said through the workers' efforts AA had achieved a surplus of Ksh93 million in the 2019 half-year results.

"It is immoral for the company to focus too much on profits while disregarding the welfare of individuals who have been tits lifeline without involving their representatives,” Mbugua was quoted by the Daily Nation.

He further claimed that some of the workers are expected to proceed on unpaid leave from next month if the Covid-19 situation does not change in the next 10 days.