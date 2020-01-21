The Director of Public Prosecutions has tabled an application to withdraw the assault charges against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at Voi court.

This came after Coast Regional Police Commander Rashid Yakub sought to withdraw the assault case against the Nairobi Governor.

Sonko was due in court on Tuesday for a scheduled plea taking in an assault case arising from his dramatic December arrest.

Charges against Sonko

His lawyers George Kithi and Larry Wambua had told the judge that the Governor was ill and could not therefore honor the court date.

The court ordered the Nairobi county chief to show up in court on January 21 when he will face the charges.

Police Spokesperson Charles Owino had also said that Sonko will face the law for his abusive, unruly and violent when police tried to arrest him.