Fire fighters from National Youth Service (NYS) rushed to the scene to help put out the fire that was quickly spreading to other areas.

“Always on time to save lives and property. Quelling raging fire in Gikomba last night” reads a tweet from NYS.

No casualties were reported but property whose value could not immediately be established was lost.

Early morning fire razes down Gikomba Market [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

This fire comes barely months after another inferno destroyed the market which has seen numerous fires over the decade.

Traders who arrived in the morning found burnt remains of the metal and wooden shacks that served as shops, stores for second hand clothes and workshops.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga sympathized with Gikomba Traders, asking authorities to look into the cause of the frequent Gikomba Fire.

“It's so devastating for Kenyans who have invested millions in gikomba market to keep on losing their livelihoods through rampant fires. Evidently it's proving not to be accidental. Why always Gikomba? The authorities should come to the bottom line of this matter once and for all. Poleni sana kwa wafanyibiashara wa Gikomba. #MamaMiradi” said Senator Millicent Omanga.