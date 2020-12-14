Police have confirmed a burglary incident at the home of billionaire businessman Manu Chandaria.

The incident is reported to have occurred Sunday night in the high-end Muthaiga neghbourhood.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives, the burglars disarmed an Administration Police officer stationed at the home.

The thieves went on to tie up three guards attached to the industrialist's home before they gained access into the rooms of the house where they found the Chandaria family.

Reports indicate that the family was forced to give up Sh600,000 cash and jewelry whose value is yet to be determined.

Nairobi Police Commander

Nairobi Police Commander Rashid Yakub confirmed that the AP's G3 rifle was recovered though it is yet to be established how the thieves gained access into the home.

The police have since taken in the three guards and AP officer for questioning in the matter which is being treated as suspected collusion.

"We are investigating the incident. We will know the truth in a short while," Commander Yakub told reporters.