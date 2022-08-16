RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Dissenting IEBC commissioners shed more light into 'opaque' tallying process [Video]

Denis Mwangi

The commissioners said that they only saw the final results hours before Chebukati announced them

IEBC vice chair Juliana Cherera

IEBC commissioners who disowned the results announced by IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati have claimed that the figures announced are mathematically wrong.

In a media briefing at Serena Hotel, the commission’s vice chair Juliana Cherera dismissed the figures announced by Chebukati, saying they lacked critical components.

The total exceeded the 100% mark, the 0.01% translates to 142,000 votes which made a significant difference in the final presidential results,” she said.

However, an independent check by the news desk showed that 0.01% of 14 million is about 1,400 and not 142,000 votes as alleged.

Cherera stated that the dissenting commissioners concluded that the process that went into the generation of Form 34C was not clear.

She said that the commissioners were not given updates on the cumulative tally of the presidential results even as late as two days prior to the announcement.

The commissioners said that they only saw the final results hours before Chebukati announced them, arguing that the IEBC Chair should have brought the matter for discussion.

Cherera also said that the results announced did not indicate the total number of registered voters, cast or rejected votes and lacked the total number of valid votes cast to support the percentages scored by the 4 candidates.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

