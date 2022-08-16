Dissenting IEBC commissioners shed more light into 'opaque' tallying process [Video]

In a media briefing at Serena Hotel, the commission’s vice chair Juliana Cherera dismissed the figures announced by Chebukati, saying they lacked critical components.

“The total exceeded the 100% mark, the 0.01% translates to 142,000 votes which made a significant difference in the final presidential results,” she said.

However, an independent check by the news desk showed that 0.01% of 14 million is about 1,400 and not 142,000 votes as alleged.

Cherera stated that the dissenting commissioners concluded that the process that went into the generation of Form 34C was not clear.

She said that the commissioners were not given updates on the cumulative tally of the presidential results even as late as two days prior to the announcement.

The commissioners said that they only saw the final results hours before Chebukati announced them, arguing that the IEBC Chair should have brought the matter for discussion.