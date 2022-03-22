RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Eddie Ndichu skips court for the third time

Denis Mwangi

Lawyer explains why Eddie Ndichu could not make it to court

Fintech guru Eddie Ndichu enjoying life in the US
Fintech guru Eddie Ndichu enjoying life in the US

Eddie Ndichu and Paul Ndichu failed to show up in court on Monday where the former was expected to be charged with malicious damage to property.

According to their lawyer, Eddie had tested positive for Covid-19 and was in isolation.

The accused person tested positive on March 12 and is in quarantine together with the second accused person who has shown some symptoms related to Covid. We expect them to finish the quarantine on March 26,” the lawyer told Kibera chief magistrate Ann Mwangi.

Eddie had previously failed to appear in court on February 8 and March 9, making this the third time he had failed to enter a plea.

Paul and Eddie Ndichu
Paul and Eddie Ndichu Pulse Live Kenya

The court heard on March 9 that his employer had refused to allow him time off to attend the hearing.

His brother Paul had already been charged. He was accused of attacking Cheryl Murgor, Chelimo Murgor, and Stephanie Murgor at the Ole Sereni Hotel on Mombasa Road in Nairobi on the night of October 16-17, last year.

He was also charged with assaulting Samuel Ramdas and Patrick Koech on the same night at the same hotel.

Paul was also accused of damaging the side mirrors of a car belonging to Ramdas.

The two side mirrors are worth Sh87, 000 each. After disputing the accusations in front of senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa, Ndichu was freed on a Sh100,000 bond.

News of the Ole Sereni incident was first reported on Monday, October 18, 2021 by activist Boniface Mwangi and blogger Edgar Obare who shared footage showing the altercation.

Eddie and Paul who are twins have been put at the centre of the fight that also involved two other ladies.

One of the assailants in a white t-shirt can be seen vandalising a Volkswagen in the hotel before joining a scuffle between two ladies and a man in a black t-shirt.

Paul and Eddie Ndichu
Paul and Eddie Ndichu ece-auto-gen

Yesterday my sister and I were attacked by the Ndichu twins for respectfully turning them down. They threatened to shoot us and ruin our lives. My sister was strangled by Paul Ndichu while her boyfriend who had come to her rescue was being strangled by Eddie,” read a DM sent to both Boniface and Edgar.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

